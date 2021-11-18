There are many ways to show our state of mind today thanks to social networks. One of the best ways to do this is through WhatsApp statuses. With them you can show all your contacts what you think using images and videos. This time we are going to teach you upload to your WhatsApp statuses with voice audios or with songs so that you are more expressive in your states.

How are voice audios recorded to be placed in states?

Sometimes we can try to add sound to our WhatsApp statuses. This is largely good because you can emphasize much more attention to this state. So that you can record a voice note for this state, you just have to go to the voice recorder on your phone and here you can record everything you want to express in this WhatsApp status.

How do you put songs in the WhatsApp statuses?

WhatsApp doesn’t come with an option to add music to statuses. Yes, there are ways to add it without having to use some third party app or a computer to edit this image. This is using the music player that your phone has installed.

You just have to enter this player and play the song you want in this state, it is recommended that connect him some headphones to your phone and turn up the volume on the music. Then you will enter WhatsApp and you will go to the status section and you will touch the ‘New status’ button and here you will leave the record button pressed until you decide or the 30 seconds that the states last are accumulated.

Now, you just have to decide if you want to cut a part of the video or if you want to add an emoji or sticker and when you are satisfied with the result you can send the status.

With which applications do you make states with music for WhatsApp?

Although this process of adding music to a WhatsApp status is effective, the results are not the neat because sometimes you cannot record the portion of the song you wanted and it is a little infuriating to try several times to achieve it. That is why we are going to talk to you about a couple of applications that serve to do this work and that you do not have to suffer so much to add this song.

In Audio Status Maker

Through this application, you will be able to create all the states with video that you want to upload. Using this application is not complicated, you just have to open the Audio Status Maker app and you will find the option to make a new project. Then you can choose the song that is downloaded to your phone and you want to add your status.

Then you are going to cut out the part that you want to add in the state and you will choose an image or photo that you want to insert into this small video. When this is completed, you will be able to save the results and share them in your WhatsApp status.

With Video show

This is another wonderful editor for videos, especially those that are to upload to your WhatsApp statuses. So we recommend it with your eyes closed because it provides great performance and a good result when it comes to proceed to edit videos. It gives you functions such as being able to cut them, add an effect and much more. This app is available in the Play Store and is totally free.

As with Status Maker, the way to use the Video show app it is very similar, not to say the same. Here you have to start a new edition and you will choose the song you want to put in your state and then cut it out. Then you will choose an image that you want to be in the state and if everything is complete, you can click on finish and then add it to your state.