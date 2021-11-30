One of the brands that does allow it is Samsung , where we find three types of vibrations , which allows us to identify the best option for when we want to have the smartphone without sound, since over time we will be able to identify the intensity of each vibration. Therefore, we will have to go to the settings to change the vibration parameters.

When we silence our mobile phone, the truth is that the vibration can act as an alert service to know everything that happens on our mobile, without the need to disturb others. Or, we even like to have it active so that we can find out everything or because we want it to vibrate while we interact with the smartphone. The bad news is that not all mobile devices can modify this aspect from their own settings.

Luckily, what until a few years ago was an immovable parameter, can now be modified in one way or another on telephones. We can even change its intensity when interacting with the mobile, as it would be when using the smartphone keyboard. All this will depend on the vibration motor that is integrated into mobile devices, since in some brands the possibility is given natively to give other orders to its intensity. Although, in most cases, we will need the help of third-party apps to modify this parameter.

To modify the intensity of the vibration of our phone we can try our luck to see if we have this option or not. Therefore, we must go to Settings and enter the section Sounds and vibration. Once inside, we will have to look for an option called Vibration intensity or similar. By clicking on it, we will enter a menu where we will see three options and sliding bars to adjust each vibration to our liking.

In the case of the smartphones of the Korean company, it allows us to modify this option both for incoming callssuch as for notifications or touch screen interaction responses. For this reason, each user must modify them to their liking.

However, we recommend you configure each of the options at a different intensity, all with the aim of being able to better identify them when we have the mobile in our pocket or elsewhere.

However, other mobile devices offer their intensity levels in the Accessibility section and in Interaction controls. But, to find this function in a faster way, it will always be possible to use the search engine within its settings using keywords such as vibration or intensity.

Touching the screen

As a second option, and following the route of the previous method, we also find an option that many users consider essential, since it is a kind of confirmation that we have correctly touched the screen of our mobile phone. Or simply because we like that feeling while using, for example, the smartphone keyboard. Although, the screen can also vibrate when touching the navigation bar, taking a screenshot or touching the keyboard, among many other possibilities.

Depending on the different versions of Android or layers of customization, the path could change, so first we will try to enter Settings> Sounds> Vibration when touching the screen. Although, with the arrival of the latest system updates, we will be able to adjust it even more to our needs. In this case, we will have to carry out the following steps: Settings> Sound and vibration> Vibrate on touch and choose between one of the following alternatives: Soft, Medium, High and Off.

And it is that there have already been many smartphone brands that have followed this line of allowing different aspects to be configured in terms of intensity of the vibration of the mobile, and all thanks to having a linear vibration motor. In addition, if it is also combined with other technologies such as the haptic system, the smartphone will be able to offer an even better 4D experience. This means that it could more perfectly simulate the sensation of pressing a physical button.

Therefore, you may have to follow these steps to adjust this functionality: Settings> Sound and vibration> Tactile feedback and choose the level of response you want to have when using gestures and system controls.

With apps

Not all mobile devices have the necessary setting to set vibration, both when receiving calls and notifications, and when pressing the touch panel of the phone. So, if this is your case, you will have to resort to one of the two third-party applications that we will present below.

Vibration Notifier

This first application will allow us to both increase and decrease the vibration level of our mobile phones. Something that will be quite interesting when we receive a notification or call so that you never miss it again. In addition, we will have total freedom to choose the force when moving, so it will depend on the taste of each user. And, another of its advantages is that we will find it free for download in the Google Play store itself. So if you want to try it, we leave it available at the following link:

id = de.j4velin.vibrationNotifier & hl = en & gl = US

Good vibrations

This option has a disadvantage that for many will be important, and that is that it is not available on Google Play. Yes, you can download for free at this link. Despite this, this software will also allow us to change the vibrating force of the Android phone. And not only this, but it will offer us an option to generate our own vibration patterns and save them to use them whenever we want, either for WhatsApp, SMS, calls, etc.

Your main problem

Although it will not always be advantageous to have active vibration in a phone, more than anything because there is an aspect that we must always take into account. And it is that, one of the factors that can lead to battery degradation so fast it is the fact of having enabled the vibration of our terminal. In this way, if we deactivate it, we will not only save energy, but we will also ensure that this component does not suffer so much, that is, its internal vibration motor. Although this setting will also depend on the type of user you are. However, if you need to be aware of the smartphone, you can always choose to activate the sound and disable the vibration.

In addition, at one time or another, the vibration motor of your mobile may break due to a blow or a small fall. In this case, we will only have one possible option, which will be to replace the part with a new one. This operation should always be carried out by professionals, since the device must be completely disassembled.