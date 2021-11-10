Spotify is a streaming music application that has the ability to listen to your favorite music in a very easy and simple way. Even if you are a broad connoisseur of your tastes, the app may also help you to acquire new tastes of existing songs within its platform, in the following article we will tell you how improve Spotify recommendations for a better experience and you feel comfortable on the platform.

How does Spotify’s algorithm for music suggestion work?

The Spotify algorithm is the way to order your streams so that you have the music you want without extreme clutter. Its algorithm will be predetermined by two types of playlists which are the following:

Discover Weekly : This is responsible for playing your music as you choose, that is, when playing a song many times it will be part of this segment. Here 30 songs will be entered which will be assumed to be your favorites, since your selection will be for more reproductions on your device. You can also save these files on your device to listen to your recommended music later.

: This is responsible for playing your music as you choose, that is, when playing a song many times it will be part of this segment. Here 30 songs will be entered which will be assumed to be your favorites, since your selection will be for more reproductions on your device. You can also save these files on your device to listen to your recommended music later. Release Radar: This playlist will show songs that are in fashion, that is, the most viewed in the Spotify application. It is a way of recommending new releases. Your views here will also be based on the selection of your favorite artists on Spotify.

What can we do to change the course of our algorithm on Spotify?

The Spotify music app has a very functional algorithm, which It will help to facilitate the choice for the reproduction of your songsIf you are not satisfied with this, you can change its course as follows:

Don’t ignore the ‘For you’

The ones for you is a way to let Spotify know what your taste in music is, the ones for you comprise a segment that the app gives you to see if some of these songs that Spotify chooses catch your attention. If you play this song a lot, it may appear in your algorithm.

Show that you like that particular song

You can access the option to show that the song that catches your attention you like in a specific way, You can do this by playing it regularly.

Your searches are the key

In the Spotify application you have the options to search for your favorite songs, for this you just have to enter the App, go to the search engine and find your favorite song. If you search for her constantly, Spotify will add it to one of your algorithms.

Private sessions are the best

In this app you can also add a private session, so you will have your reproductions in one place. So many times played these songs in the private section, they will cause your playlist to be placed in the Discover Weekly section.

Create your own playlists

Also in Spotify you have the option of creating your own playlist, that is, placing a playlist chosen by yourself. You can add all the songs you want and you have the option to create multiple. These can be played without an internet connection if you download them previously.

Never share your account

If you want your views to appear in the algorithm, try not to share your account, since, when playing many different songs, the app will not know which ones you really like.

Download music to your account

Spotify is an application in which you can not only listen to music, but you can also download them to your account, this option is very simple and will make item searches are easier.

How can we make Spotify not add a song to our playlist?

If you no longer like that Spotify when finishing your favorite reproductions choose the one that continues, can you make this stop working so, just follow the following steps:

Enter the Spotify application. Go now to the settings option. Here it will offer you a list where you must press auto play. Now go to Advanced settings. Then you must disable Spotify option, and voila, now only the music from your playlist will appear.

Many people make use of this option in order to see that another song is available on the platform, so you will know new music files and you will not be left alone with what you already know.