Surely you already know the excellent synchronization that Apple has developed to link its different devices, in a totally safe environment. This is one of the hallmarks of the company, although you will be interested in knowing how different content is transferred from one device to another. For instance, import photos from iPhone to Mac.

Photos are memories, and if you want to preserve those memories over the years, they can serve you well for the future. Having them on your Mac guarantees you keep them so you can edit or share them from that device. By the way, you delete photos from the iPhone to add new ones.

How to Import Photos from iPhone to Mac

We are going to show how to transfer photos and videos from your iPhone to Mac, with several methods to put into practice. Neither is more recommended than the other, just choose the one that is most comfortable for you.

Use iCloud Photos

Photos on iCloud stores your photos and videos securely, up-to-date, and automatically available on all your Apple devices, on iCloud.com, and even on your PC. You can keep the original photos in full resolution on each of your devices or save space with optimized versions, even download them whenever you want.

Since it is syncing automatically, access iCloud from your Mac. Search “System preferences“from the Apple menu and select”Apple ID“. When the window appears, click on the iCloud icon and click on “Photos“.

Import photos to Mac

If you run out of space in iCloud or don’t want to take up too much space, you can always choose to save all your photos locally. It is not as fast a process as the previous one, but it is still very simple to do.

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to your Mac with a USB cable. Open the app Photos in the computer. In the Photos app, the screen “to import“with all the photos and videos on the connected device. If the Import screen does not appear automatically, click the device name in the Photos sidebar. If asked, unlock the iOS or iPadOS device with your code. If you see a message on your iOS or iPadOS device asking if you trust your computer, press “Trust” to continue. Choose where you want to import your photos. Next to “Import to”, You can choose an existing album or create one. Select the photos you want to import and click “Import selection“Or in”Import all new photos”. Wait for the process to finish, then disconnect the device from the Mac.

Use AirDrop to quickly send photos and videos to your Mac

Another way to pass photos and videos has to do with a transfer without the need for cables and without any physical element, more than the iPhone and Mac. And you can use AirDrop to share photos with other Apple devices that you have nearby, in this case the computer. The process changes slightly depending on the model of iPhone you own, but you have everything divided well so that everything is clear.

Whether with older models, with the iPhone XS, iPhone 11 or later, this is what you should do to share photos with AirDrop:

Open an app and tap Share or Share button. If you share a photo from the Photos app, you can swipe left or right and select multiple photos. Press the AirDrop button. If you see a red numbered badge on the AirDrop button, it means there are multiple nearby devices that you can share with. Play the AirDrop button and then the user you want to share with, even if it’s for your own Mac.

You already have all the methods available to transfer photos from iPhone to Mac. If for some reason you cannot transfer them, check different factors such as the iCloud login, as well as the internet connections. Normally there are no failures in this type of process, but there can always be an exception.

