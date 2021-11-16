In marketing, brands have to be seen as assets in which they can be maintained and invested in order for their value and power to be preserved over time. Like any company, brands can face reputational risks in the face of negative signals or “red flags”.

The risks faced by the brand require a global vision and the involvement of the team within the agency and the company.

Advantages of managing brand risks

According to Summa, managing the risks of the brand provides a consistent framework that allows a controlled, safe, complete and directed management; helps better decision making; allows a better allocation of economic and human resources; reduces volatility, protects and improves brand management, governance and capital; improves efficiency and performance; makes it possible to measure the economic impact of brand risk events; helps to adapt to change by identifying and integrating the possible events that may occur and gives greater security, reliability and confidence to your stakeholders.

What should be careful about?

The National Association of Advertisers of Chile (Aanda) says that it must be taken into account that brands are a means and not an end, since after all, companies develop a brand to connect with consumers, and consumers by their part they use marks to obtain something of them by means of the projection of meanings.

He always recommends putting the customer at the center in order to avoid fashions that do not reflect what the consumer’s preferences and consumption habits project.

For Sergio Olavarrieta, Associate Professor Department of Administration of the Faculty of Economics and Business at the University of Chile, brands live and will continue to face risks, “many of which will come more from the social, cultural, demographic or political macroenvironment than from the competitive economic environment.

