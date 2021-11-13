Instagram as a platform was designed to view, share, create images or videos with a wide range of themes. Now, you may find a way to hide some of your photos so that only you can see them, without the need to be eliminating it.

So if you have any reason to turn your account around and use it for another purpose but, you have a lot old content that doesn’t flatter your image, you can hide images without having to delete them. Instagram gives you the opportunity to archive all the old content that you want to put aside on your profile, without having to delete it.

How can you control who sees what you upload to your profile?

Privacy options on Instagram, a while ago, were basic. In them you modified your account to be public or private. However, with the arrival of Instagram stories and also, with the establishment of a communication approach that goes beyond photographs, privacy settings were applied.

The main security setting is setting the privacy of your account. That is, decide if it is public or private. With a public account, any user can see your content, while with a private one, you must manually approve who can follow you and have access to your publications. Another privacy option is to block users. To block a user, select the options menu in his profile and press “Block”.

You can control the photos you appear in, those that have been published by other accounts and tag you. In the section of your account, look for the option of “Photos in which you appear” and press “Options”. In it you will have the tagging settings, where you can choose whether the content is added automatically or manually with authorization. Below you will have the option to hide photos in which you have been tagged from your profile.

What is the way to block your content for a single person?

The only way to hide your activity from a specific person is to make them stop following you. The way to carry out this action is by blocking the user that you don’t want me to see your activity on Instagram. This blocking is silent, that is, the other person does not receive any type of notification. Although you achieve your goal, it has a disadvantage and that is that at any time it can follow you again and have access to your wall. On the other hand, if you only want to share a story so that one person can see it, you only need to edit the audience to whom the story is directed.

Your post

To control your posts and prevent them from interacting with your profile a specific person, you need to block it. The steps are simple, you just have to:

Go to the account that the person you want to block and look for the icon with the three dots in the upper right corner.

In the options that it shows, select “Block user” and confirm with “Yes, I’m sure”. Immediately, the user will stop following you and will not receive any kind of notification.

The stories you upload

To control the privacy status of stories that you upload, you must go to “options” in your profile settings and select the “story settings” option. Here you will have the option of:

Prevent certain people from seeing your stories.

Select who can react and respond to your stories.

Enable or disable the option to share your stories by private message.

How to archive your Instagram photos and make it so that no one else can see them?

This function is added so that, people you don’t want to see your content, do not have access to it. There is no need to delete photos to curate your account and have to start from scratch, you can give it a new image. You just have to follow the following steps:

Enter the Instagram application on your mobile.

Press your profile icon, which is in the lower right. Your profile will be displayed with all your publications made so far.

Find and select the photo (s) you want to hide and press the three dots in the upper right.

A list of options will be displayed, in it you look for the option “Archive” and that’s it. Publications will be saved without having to delete it.

If you want to increase your privacy, in addition to doing the aforementioned, you can hide your list of followers and followed, so you can prevent gossipers from looking for your photos on your friends’ profiles.

Where can you access the archived images of your profile?

Once you have archived your profile posts, just will be available to you in an Instagram folder. If one day you want to have access to them or you want them to appear again on your profile, you can follow the following steps: