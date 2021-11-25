Facebook being the largest and most useful platform in the world, it is logical to think that every day many users enter your profile to share content or to snoop on the profile of others and thus know who they follow and who their followers are. That is why many resort to protecting their list of friends that you have added on Facebook.

But many times it can happen that they do not have the remotest idea of ​​how to carry out this action. If you are in this situation, we recommend reading this article. Because you will learn not only to make your friends list private, but you will also know where to see the people who see your friends list, as well as prevent other users from snooping on your favorite friends list. So stay tuned to reading.

The Facebook social network continues to occupy an important place in the lives of users who use this platform to interact, advertise and get friends that you add to your list. Maybe someone check that list of friendsThat is why it is advisable to put your private Facebook account to strangers.

Everytime that someone enters your Facebook profile a code is generated on the web that identifies that user. So if you want to see who recently saw your list of followers, you go to Facebook from the web. You enter your profile, with the right button you click and choose the option to View source code.

With the search tool you write friendlist and start the search. The platform will show you a list of codes that correspond to the users who have seen your profile, including your list of friends on Facebook. Copy and paste the code in your preferred browser, followed by the Facebook address, separated by a slash. There you will see who it is.

What can you do to make your friends list private?

Facebook is a social network where you can share content and get friends that you can add to your list. But if for some reason you don’t want others to know about your friends list, you can make it private. We will explain how to do it from your PC and from the facebook mobile app.

From Windows PC or Mac

From the PC you can easily configure it. For example, it is very easy to make your friends list private. You just have to follow the steps that we show you and you will see that you will do it without problems. You click on the arrow icon, you go to Settings and then click on Privacy. There you must click on the option How can they find you and contact you and click on Edit. You proceed to choose the option that suits you, in this case you select Only me.

With the Android or iOS mobile

Now, from your mobile device you can also perform this action. Enter the Facebook application, click on the menu of the three stripes. Select the Settings option, and then click on Privacy. In this configuration and privacy window you find the option to view your friends list. And from this option you can choose who you want to see your friends list, after choosing the Only me option, the changes will be saved automatically. You can also choose to hide your entire friends list on Facebook.

How to prevent other users from observing your ‘Favorite Friends’ list?

On the other hand, some user on your friends list may also be curious about know who your best friends are. Fortunately, the Facebook platform offers alternatives to its users to provide security. It makes available a new tool that allows you to add friends to your favorites list to see exclusive content and first choice of these friends.

You enter your Facebook, click on Settings and privacy, click on Manage favorites. You customize this list by clicking on Customize and select the option Only me. That way, not even your Facebook friends will be able to see who your favorite friends are. You can get a lot out of this list by bookmarking your friend on Facebook.