Take a look at all the available methods to remove unnecessary numbers.

With the daily use of the mobile, we tend to neglect the amount of data and files that are stored. And we already know how important it is to manage the storage of the device, something that must be done periodically. One way to apply it is delete duplicate contacts on your iPhone.

It is not about eliminating numbers that you no longer want to have, but the thing is to free up the contact list of which several copies are generated. This increases the size of it and makes, instead of having 150 numbers, have 300 unnecessarily.

Although there may be different reasons, the truth is that the same rule is almost always fulfilled: the synchronization of contacts in two or more services. It can also happen when you change the SIM card to another iPhone, causing the locally saved contacts and those in the cloud to appear.

This leads to a lot of confusion, and in iOS there are many more possibilities because it has Google synchronization, iCloud synchronization and the SIM card’s own storage. The ideal is join all contacts in one place, deactivating the rest of the services.

To solve this mess, there are several methods. The first one you are going to try from the iPhone’s own operating system, since one of the tricks that the Contacts app saves allows you to link contact cards of the same person, thus avoiding duplication of numbers.

A function that may go unnoticed, but that is there to show the contacts only once in the “All” list. It is possible that the system will detect these repeated numbers and join them automatically. If that doesn’t happen, there is a way to do it manually on iOS:

Touch one of the contacts, touch “Edit“and then touch”Link contacts“. Select the other Contact entry to link, then tap “Link“.

By doing these steps, your contacts do not merge. Therefore, the changes you make to that number will apply to each of the sources where the repeat contact is. Although this focuses more on two numbers of the same person, contacts with different names and surnames can also be merged. Touch one of the linked cards, touch the contact name of the chosen card, and then touch “Use this name for the unified card“.

If you have a lot of repeated contacts in the calendar, then the method with iOS is going to make you eternal. An alternative should be tried that automates the process and erase numbers in one go. For that you will have to resort to an external app that you can find in the App Store.

Cleaner Pro it’s totally free and allows you to eliminate duplicate contacts after analyzing the entire agenda. It also includes other contacts of the same such as emails without a phone number or unnamed contacts.

The process that this app takes is quite simple: you just have to give it the necessary permissions in the section “Privacy“and the app will show you all the repeated contacts that you must delete. Select those you want to merge and in a few moments you will have the iPhone’s agenda completely sanitized.

As we have mentioned before, one of the reasons for the repetition of contacts is that an address book has been created on the device to save the numbers locally. These are not synced with the cloud and it is clear that it will multiply the number of numbers in your address book, but it can be easily avoided so that it does not happen again.

To check if you have a local contact group, you can quickly search for it from your Mac. If you go to “On my mac“and you find a group of contacts, it’s as easy as drag all those numbers and to another group of a service like Google or iCloud, which do sync with the cloud.

If after setting up your contacts with iCloud on your Mac you still have duplicate numbers, you can do a more exhaustive search to get rid of those duplicates. Do the following steps:

Make a backup of contacts. Opens “Contacts (edit)“. On the menu “Card“, select the option”Card“and then go to”Find duplicates“. When prompted, click “Fuse“. Repeat the steps 2 and 3 until no more duplicates are found. Make another iCloud Contacts copy for the changes to be saved.

Now it turns out that you have that local copy on the iPhone and not on the Mac, which also requires cleaning. The best thing to do in these cases is to activate the “classic sync“after connecting the iPhone to the computer. Thus, the contacts will appear in macOS and you will be able to do the same movement that we have commented previously to pass them to the Google cloud or iCloud.

There are several solutions that we have given you to hide duplicate contacts on the iPhone and thus have a much cleaner agenda. Believe us, your eyesight will appreciate it if you do.

Related topics: Tutorials

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe