The first of the options that we have at our disposal in MIUI is the simplest and most intuitive to use. Its many advanced functions will allow us to adapt it at all times to what we need. To get our smartphone to be safe, we just have to rely on the Security application, where we have to follow these steps.

Whether we have a Xiaomi , Redmi or Poco smartphone, we will be able to benefit from these tools, although not always from all of them as we will explain later. All of them are focused on the same purpose, to ensure that our mobile is protected, being able to even lend it to friends or family without fear of them reaching the wrong place.

Whether we want to hide WhatsApp and that nobody knows who we are talking to or to safeguard our gallery in a better way than with the blocking pattern, there are possibilities. In addition, we are going to be able to hide the direct access to the screen so that no one can reach, even by chance, that series of tools that will require advanced security. Everything is to feel safe.

The first step is to enter the well-known and option-packed Security app. Once inside, we touch on the option called Application Lock. Which will show us through an animation how this system will work to keep gossip away from our mobile. In the configuration process we will have to do the following:

We access the section Blocking applications and a series of animations will present the tool. Then we choose a pattern or a password that is different from that of the smartphone. We will have to add it a second time to confirm it. For added security, it will be kept linked to the Mi account, which is helpful in case we ever forget it. Later MIUI will recommend some apps to protect, the ones that users choose the most. He will ask us for our protection again, which can be through a fingerprint to make sure that it is us. To finish the process, it will take us to a new tab where we can choose any app to protect.

After completing these steps we will have managed to hide the apps and they are not accessible to anyone. Only we or whoever we provide the apps key on Xiaomi you can consult them. Something very important to take into account is the security of this measure, because if we share it, MIUI will not be able to save us from unwanted glances.

Extra lock

Previously, we have already achieved that no one can access the applications on the smartphone but the thing does not stop here. MIUI has us used to offering us many solutions on Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones. In this case it is no different and we can make the notifications private in the apps that we have protected. To do so, we repeat this process:

We enter the Security App. We choose Application blocking. We will have to put the protection pattern back. Click on the upper settings wheel. In the Lock Settings option we will touch. To finally choose that they cannot be seen at will.

With this, Xiaomi tries to prevent anyone from reading the messages they send us or the notifications that do not concern them in the hidden apps. If we have chosen one installed on the smartphone and we have protected it, it is because we do not want anyone else to know what is inside, that is why it becomes an essential option. But in addition, we have other functions available in these same extra options:

Activate or deactivate app blocking manually.

Change password type: to choose another unlock mode between pattern or password.

Show pattern: makes access to apps more secure by not showing what we write or draw in the lock.

Unlock with fingerprint.

Face unlocking.

Add My Account: an option that we recommend you use in case you forget the pattern or password.

Hide them

The thing does not stop there, so that no one can get to know of the existence of the applications in Xiaomi, we will have to resort to an option of the MIUI launchers. The final option that we would still have to put into play and that will make a difference and that we complete with these steps:

We go to the home screen. We leave the finger pressed in a free area. We access the Settings. We choose to hide applications icon

When we want to see them, we just have to slide our finger to the left, with the intention of reaching a hidden page on the right side of our home screen.

You have problems?

Perhaps you have tried to repeat all the steps and in some of them you have not been able to continue because your smartphone will not allow you to choose the option or it did not appear. This is the main problem that we are going to encounter and we are going to explain why it happens.

Limitations

In the Xiaomi world, not all mobiles are the same and there is a great dance of options depending on the range or version of the software. However, we are fortunate to have a variety of options to achieve our purpose and at least if one of them does not work to hide the iconsWhat has happened to many models, Security itself should do it.

Going back to the past there was also an option called second MIUI space, but with the arrival of MIUI 12 it disappeared from most mobiles. These Xiaomi changes cause controversy. In the next updates the options could change and we will find unexpected modifications.

On what mobiles?

We cannot ensure for sure that these options will always work on certain models, but what is certain is that with MIUI 12, MIUI 12.5 or MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition we are sure that for a while we can take advantage of it. If we also have a high-end Xiaomi and not a Redmi or Poco model, the possibilities increase because that is where the manufacturer offers more advantages.