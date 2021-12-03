The App Store is where we go, both on our iPhone and on our iPad or Mac, to buy and download applications. With time and use, the number of applications purchased increases, but not all of them have always given us the expected results. At some point we may want hide certain apps from our purchase history.

A record that is best kept tidy

Apps that have not worked as they should, old or simply apps that we will not want to use again take up space unnecessarily on the App Store shopping list. A list in which it is interesting to keep some order to be able to quickly access our purchases when we need it.

Fortunately, we can hide the purchases that we consider. We can also do it from our iPhone, iPad and Mac. In the case of the first two, the steps to follow are the following:

We open the app App Store on our iPhone or iPad. We touch our photo in the upper right. We played on Bought. If we are asked we touch on My shopping. We hold down on the app that we want to hide. We choose Hide.

That easy. On the Mac the process is very similar, the steps to follow are these:

We open the app App Store on our Mac. We touch our photo in the lower left. We hover the mouse over the app that we want to hide and click on the button in the form of three dots that appears. We choose Hide purchase.

And that’s it. With this system we can hide the purchases that we no longer need and keep order on this important list. Just like we just hid a purchase, though, maybe at some point we want to unhide it. True, it is not usual, but it may, for example, that we have hidden an app without wanting to do so.

Whatever the reason for wanting show a purchase again we can do it very easily. From our iPhone or iPad the process is as follows:

We open the app App Store on our iPhone or iPad. We touch our photo in the upper right. We touch our name, at the top. If necessary we identify ourselves by password, Touch ID or Face ID. We played on Hidden shopping. We touch Show next to the app that we want to see again.

On the Mac, again, the process is similar the one we just saw. Exactly, the steps to follow are the following:

We open the app App Store on our Mac. We played on See information. If necessary we identify ourselves by password or Touch ID. Within Hidden items, next to Hidden shopping we touch Manage. We touch Show next to the app that we want to see again.

Easy right? With these simple steps we can show and hide purchases from our transaction history. Something very useful to keep order in a list that, over time, can become kilometers long. We can hide the apps that we know we won’t want to use again, if we change our mind later we will show them again and that’s it.

Image | James yarema