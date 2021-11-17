That is why it is essential to always have all the programs updated, especially those that will serve to improve security. This will also detect the most recent versions of malware and allow them to be removed before they can affect us.

The first cause that allows a virus hide is having an outdated security program. This is basically as if we had no protection, as it would not be able to detect the latest malware and would not know how to act to prevent it from running.

To protect systems, something essential is to have an antivirus program. It will help to detect malicious software and remove it whenever possible. But of course, what happens if the antivirus does not detect malware? Can we have viruses without being detected? The truth is that this is a possibility and it makes it even more dangerous.

Tactics to hide the code

They can also use tactics with which hide your own malicious code. This is known as obfuscation. The malware developer hides the code very well within a program that is capable of encrypting and decrypting the malicious part and, in this way, passing antivirus security measures.

This is certainly a major problem, as once again security measures could not protect us adequately. Common sense is essential, do not download files or programs that may be dangerous and always download software from official sources.

Hidden files

Another tactic is to hide malware within files that, in turn, are also kept hidden. This could allow an attacker to gain access to a system and, when the time comes, run that virus. They can even be scheduled to run at a specified time.

These files are normally not detected by antivirus. They go unnoticed and make them a major security concern. It is essential that we take preventive measures, such as using good up-to-date security programs, installing only from official sources, or not opening potentially dangerous attachments.

Fileless malware

A very dangerous attack method is what is known as fileless malware or no files. In this case the malicious code can affect the system registry or RAM memory. The antivirus does not detect it, but it can act in a way that puts security at risk.

After a while, once it has quietly entered a system, it could become a program or executable file that actually begins to steal data or compromise the security of a particular system.

In short, viruses can hide in a system and act without the antivirus detecting anything. It is essential to have updated programs, use common sense and not make mistakes to have total protection.