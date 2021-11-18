Although heating consumption is somewhat seasonal, linked to the coldest months of the year, heating can skyrocket your electricity and gas bills in winter. According to the IDAE, heating accounts for 47% of energy consumption in homes . Therefore, it is important to consider these tips to save on heating.

Slightly changing your habits will help you save on your bill and reduce your carbon footprint . From Gain Energy , a low cost 100% green energy marketer, we always look for your savings and we tell you how to heat your house without ruining you.

Spending less on heating without being cold is possible if you know heat your home efficiently . Today, we know that the energy saving is the priority of many people . Especially taking into account the high prices of electricity and gas in recent months. Making good use of the heating is important to avoid scares on the bill.

Invest in isolation

The windows and doors of your house are escape routes from the heat during winter. These leaks trigger up to 30% heating usage. It is important to have good insulation in your home to prevent the cold from the street from entering your home.

Remember close all windows and doors when you turn on the heat. In addition, you can reinforce these points with weatherstripping or silicone to increase the insulation. In the case of windows, installing double-glazed windows reduces energy loss by up to 50%.

In the day to day, remember lowering the blinds at night to keep the built-up heat. This will help you save a couple of euros on heating.

Ventilate your house first thing in the morning

We know that opening the windows in winter and feeling the cold in the morning is not exactly appetizing. But in reality, first hours of the day are the best time to ventilate your house.

Enough with open the blinds and windows for about 10 minutes. If you do it at noon or in the afternoon, you will lose the heat accumulated during the day and it will cost you to reheat your house.

Take advantage of the sunny hours

The sun is a great natural (and free) stove that can help you heat your home. Face it, when you go down the street in winter you always look for sunny areas!

Apply this same habit in your home. Take advantage of the central hours of the day when the sun is most intense to open the blinds and let their heat pass.

Redecorate with curtains and rugs

It’s time to redecorate your home! And it is that the furniture and even the color of the walls can help you save energy in heating.

You can start with a simple and inexpensive change like putting up curtains and rugs. The curtains improve thermal insulation on windows. On the other hand, the rugs will help you avoid contact with the cold floor that will leave you freezing if you do not get yourself some good socks.

Use the heating wisely

Although there are people who are cooler than others, there is an ideal temperature to maintain comfort and save money. At Gana Energía, we recommend keep the temperature between 21 and 23 degrees.

Does it consume less to leave the heating on? Error! Keeping the heat on all day is actually a waste of energy and money. It is best to turn off the heating during sleep hours or when you are not at home.

So when and how to turn on the heating? Ideally, you should adjust the devices according to your schedules. For instance, set the heating to turn on 30 minutes before you get home.

Also, you should avoid heating rooms where there is no one. You can do this by turning off the radiators or turning on the stove or air conditioning only in the room you are in.

Take care of your radiators

We already said it at the beginning, in winter you start looking at radiators with different eyes. Show them your appreciation for those warm afternoons by taking good care of them! Before the cold sets in, purge your radiators to remove accumulated air.

Purge your radiators at least once a year and keep a good clean. Dirt and dust can create a barrier that increases the time and energy required to heat your home.

Are you one of those who put clothes on top of the radiator before getting dressed? You should know that by covering your radiators you increase energy consumption. Think twice before placing wet clothing or decorations on radiators.

Put reflective panels behind the radiators

It may not be the most aesthetic option, but it certainly is a trick to save energy with heating. Reflective panels are positioned behind the radiators to disperse heat around the room and let it warm up sooner.

Bundle up!

This trick is one of the old ones, but many times we forget it. That you turn on the heating does not mean that you have to go home in short sleeves. Before pressing the power button, wear warm clothing. The ideal way to save is to shift the use of heating to times when it is very cold.

The best way to heat your home without breaking the bank is reduce the use of heating. Try to fight the cold with sweaters, sweatshirts and blankets. And don’t forget your feet! Get some good socks and slippers around the house.

