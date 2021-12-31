Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Not sure how to cure your new tattoo? We leave you with some tips that you must follow for proper healing.

Last update: December 30, 2021

Aftercare for a tattoo is just as important as making the tattoo itself. Its healing, the preservation of color, its duration and of course the possible complications are directly associated with how you took care of yourself after leaving the study. If you have any doubts about it, we have prepared a guide on how to heal a fresh tattoo.

Of course, it is not our intention to substitute for the judgment of the tattoo artist.. In theory you should follow the indications of this, since its experience, technique and design characteristics may require special care. Even so, our tips for curing a newly done tattoo will serve as a complement, guide or support in case you need it.

Tips for curing a fresh tattoo

It is important to consult with the tattoo artist what are the specific care recommended for the work in question.

In accordance with the researchers, there are two variables that affect the development of complications when making a tattoo: the lack of hygiene in its preparation and the healing and curing phase that you should do afterwards. You can control the first by resorting to a qualified professional and the second by applying a series of tips to cure a freshly made tattoo.

The purpose of these is to promote healing, prevent infections and contribute to the preservation of the aesthetic appearance of the design (color, texture and others). Care depends on the design, the colors used, the size and other variables.

White or red ink tattoos require extra care, as well as styling blackout. We leave you with basic recommendations to cure a freshly made tattoo according to The experts.

1. Keep the tattoo bandaged

After finishing the session, the tattoo artist will bandage the area with a polyurethane film. The purpose of this is isolate the area from possible infections, avoid friction with surrounding objects, and control the temperature. According to many variables (design, place of manufacture, inks used and so on) the artist will suggest that you remove the bandage in a couple of hours or in several days.

In general, it is recommended to keep the bandage between 2 to 24 hours. Designs that are heavily exposed to sunlight may require several days of isolation to fully heal (you must remove the bandage and replace it with a new one). Check with him about the suggested time, although just in case, the ideal is to keep it around 24 hours.

2. Remove the bandage and wash the area gently

After you have met the average time, you will proceed to remove the bandage. You will likely notice reddened skin, there may even be ink or fluid oozing. This is normal, since you are in the first phase of healing.

As soon as you remove the bandage, you will wash the area with warm water and antimicrobial soap. Avoid using very hot or very cold water, as it can be detrimental to the skin in its current state.

Then you should gently dry the area (without scrubbing) and then apply antibacterial creams. The artist will be able to recommend which one to use, although those used for diaper rash are usually helpful.

3. Repeat washing and curing several times a day

The place where you got the tattoo, its size and the color of the inks will determine the frequency of washing. In general, this ranges from 2 to 4 times a day and should be extended for 2 to 4 weeks. It is important to bear in mind that from the previous step you will not apply a bandage again, this at least if the artist does not recommend otherwise. Washing, drying and subsequent moistening must be done delicately.

4. Keep the area clean and dry

Since we are in the initial stages of healing, itching, scaling, and small bleeding are normal. In fact, and according to the studies, are the most common symptoms during the first five days. To avoid complications you must keep the area clean and dry, something that you should apply between 2 weeks and 1 month.

Of course you can shower, but avoid going to the pool, the beach or taking long baths during the suggested time. It also avoids direct sun exposure during the same time and friction with clothes. So choose to wear loose clothing while the piece heals completely.

5. Don’t scratch the skin

Against your impulses you should avoid scratching, as you risk not only infection, but also spoiling the tattoo design. Resist the urge to do so, and always remember that you do it for proper healing. For most tattoos, this process takes 2-4 weeks to complete.

6. Use sunscreen

One of the fundamental cares from the first moments after getting a tattoo is to protect the area from the sun.

When your tattoo has almost completely healed, you can start using sunscreen if it is in a visible area. It is also a habit that you must implement in the long term if you want the color and design to last longer.. Reducing the frequency with which you bathe on beaches or in pools is also a good idea to preserve the tattoo.

As pointed out the evidenceMost of the complications of getting tattoos arise from bacterial infections. These are treated through the intake of oral antibiotics, although a doctor’s visit is always recommended to assess the area and the progress of healing. Other things to keep in mind to heal a fresh tattoo are the following:

Avoid doing rough activities that make you sweat or that may make you rub the area with an object or other parts of the body.

Wash your hands with soap and water before starting the curing process.

Avoid repeatedly touching the area.

The moisturizers you choose should not include alcohol or perfume.

Stay alert for signs of infection or allergy to seek immediate help.

Do not reduce the healing times suggested by the tattoo artist or exposed in previous lines.

If you take into account what we have exposed and combine it with the artist’s instructions, you can enjoy a perfect piece from the first month. The sensitivity of the skin, its color, and other factors can cause full healing to take an extra month or two.

