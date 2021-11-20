The Google Family Link application is a great parental control application that has several options to classify the type of content that children will be able to see on their mobile phones. Some parents often wonder if they can have two Google Family Link accounts in order to manage two different profiles.

Next we will explain if you can have two Google Family Link accounts and if it is necessary to have the permission of both parents to create a Family Link account. I also know what to do to add a Family link account to the family group.

Can I have more than one account on Google Family Link?

The true answer to this question is no. All accounts provided at work or also at the academic center cannot be used within the family group. Because of this is what you can’t create two Google Family Link accounts on the same device.

What to do to open another account?

There is a way to open another Google Family Link account, but you would have to use another Google account. To do this, first you have to create a new Gmail account to be able to enjoy all other Google services. Once you have that account, you will have to download an application that clones other applications in order to duplicate the Google Family link app.

Then you will log into your other Google account. One of the best cloning applications is called ‘Parallel Space Lite’ and you can download on the Play Store. It is true that by installing ‘Parallel Space Lite’ you will occupy much more space on your mobile, but you must keep in mind that this is the only way to have two Google Family Link accounts in a single device.

Now, if you have two mobile phones you can download the Google Family application without having to download the ‘Parallel Space Lite’. In order to do so, add your children’s school account.

Is the permission of both parents necessary if they both have a Google Family Link account?

If two parents monitor access to applications and the type of content on their child’s mobile, permission from both parties is not required. However, both parents can allow and block applications or any type of content they want.

In that case, the two people should talk about managing Google Family Link, in order to reach an agreement on what type of content they do not want their child to see. In this way, on the one hand the father will not be blocking an application and on the other hand the mother will unblock that application.

However, speaking a little more about the type of content that parents will allow their child to see, it is very important that you block adult pages. Such a thing cannot be done from the Google Family link, since you would have to block completely the google chrome app.

What to do to add a child account to the ‘Family Group’?

Adding your child’s account to the family group of your Google account is very simple. The process changes a bit depending on the system your mobile phone has. Here’s how to add an account to google family group from a mobile that has an iOS system and from a mobile that has an Android system:

Using an Android cell phone

The process for adding a child account to Google app family group Family Link It is very simple and consists of only 5 steps:

Enter the Google Family Link application Once inside, you are going to press the icon of the three stripes Then, go to ‘Family Group’ From there you will have access to all the options for your family group and you can choose whether to add a child’s account or remove it. Once you finish with everything you are going to do within the family group, you will only have to click on ‘Confirm’ for the changes to take place

It is important that you know that every time you are going to make a change to parental control between Google Family Link you must have a fast internet connection on all devices. Since then the adjustments you make will be applied immediately.

With an iOS

From devices that have an iOS operating system, the process is almost the same. First the Google Family Link should be opened: