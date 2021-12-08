Although there are many alternatives today, Office is still the most popular office tool. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint remain a standard when creating text documents, spreadsheets and presentations. However, its price is high, unless you buy it with a new computer. Or if you take advantage of any of its offers, such as the possibility of using Office 365 for free in its version Education. Designed for students, teachers, faculty and educational staff, Office 365 Education offers everything you need in the office field on your computer.

And it is that at present, a Office 365 personal license it costs € 69 per year. And € 99 per year the family version for up to 6 people. That without counting the multiple options For businesses. A gibberish of prices and options. Instead, Office 365 Education you can get free if you are student or teacher thanks to your school, institute or educational center.

To qualify for free Office as a student or teacher, you must provide Microsoft with your email address associated with your educational center. If you meet the requirements, you will receive a free license for Office 365. Otherwise, you will have to go through the checkout or settle for Office Online.

A simple but insurmountable requirement

The good news is that to get free Office you just have to meet a requirement. If you are a student or teacher, your school must be part of the Microsoft Office 365 Education program. How do you know? By consulting the official page of your center or, directly, ask Microsoft.

For this you must enter your address email address associated with your school or institute. The same one you use to receive communications from the center. After pressing the button Start, you will get answer. If your educational center is part of the program, you will be able to register and receive a free license of Office 365 Education.

Specifically, you will see a form in which you must indicate if you are a student or teacher. Then you can register and access the official Office 365 page. In it you can work online with documents and / or download and install a desktop version of Office by clicking on the button Install Office.

You will have the possibility to install Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and / or OneNote, the most popular Office applications. In addition, as you can see on the page of Office 365 versions for education, you will also have access to services such as OneDrive, Exchange, Teams, Forms, Sway and other lesser known that serve to manage your academic day-to-day. You will also have 50 GB space for your Outlook mailbox and 1 TB of space storage in OneDrive.

If you need additional Office applications such as Publisher or Access and other Microsoft services, you can purchase more complete versions of Office 365 Education that have a cheaper price. Between € 2.45 and € 5.90 per month per user.

The free and lightweight alternative, Office Online

Enjoy Office 365 Education free is very good. Besides the obvious, the economic savings, you can use it online and on your PC or Mac. Second, you have free storage space for emails and documents in general. And third, you can use additional services to manage the academic day.

But it is possible that the college, institute, university or educational center where you study or teach is not part of the Microsoft Office program. If you have checked it by providing your academic email and the answer is negative, all is not lost. Although you can benefit from certain offers and discounts, the 100% free alternative is to use Office Online. What’s more, you’ve probably already used it in the past or today.

Office Online, or as Microsoft calls it now, Office on the web is the answer to Google Drive and its online office tools. For free and from your Web browser, you will have access to Word, Excel and PowerPoint. And also to Outlook, OneDrive, Skype, Sway and Forms. They are simpler versions than the paid ones, but they cover most of office needs that you may have.

Being online, you will not need to install anything on your computer. Just open the browser, access Office Online and log in with your microsoft account. You can create text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, send and receive emails, store files and communicate. That and share files with other users.