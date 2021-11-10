YouTube is a platform where, in addition to its common functions, you can learn to create content. This is a social network that allows you to do many things on it, such as getting a lot of followers to the point of becoming an influencer. It also gives you the option to create content freely, this can be done not only in one channel, but in two or more channels. Next, we will tell you how to create a secondary channel on this platform.

Is it possible to create two YouTube channels with the same account from the mobile?

If you have a channel on YouTube and it has gone well for you, you have the option of creating another channel, this can be done thanks to the fact that the social network allows you to create a number of additional channels. You just have to take into account the following:

Subscribers will not be shared : That is, the followers of your main channel will not be taken into account, if you decide to start with a new channel, it will start with 0 followers.

: That is, the followers of your main channel will not be taken into account, if you decide to start with a new channel, it will start with 0 followers. In paid level Remember that YouTube pays for subscribers or views, not for the number of channels. It is also not possible to unite the subscribers of all your channels to request a payment.

Remember that YouTube pays for subscribers or views, not for the number of channels. It is also not possible to unite the subscribers of all your channels to request a payment. How many maximum channels can you open : YouTube of the possibility of creating up to 30 channels where you can share videos to your liking and different content.

: YouTube of the possibility of creating up to 30 channels where you can share videos to your liking and different content. If you commit any violation on YouTube : If you commit something illegal on one of your channels, YouTube will completely close your account regardless of your other channels. Its closure will be in all.

: If you commit something illegal on one of your channels, YouTube will completely close your account regardless of your other channels. Its closure will be in all. Its owner is Google: This internet tool is part of Google, so a Gmail account is required to open new channels.

What requirements do I have to take into account to have a secondary channel on YouTube?

If you want to have a secondary channel on YouTube, you must bear in mind that it will be linked to the other channel, since it will be from the same account, although they will not have the same notifications or configurations. These are the requirements that you must obtain before creating your new channel on YouTube.

From computer

The creation of your secondary channel will only be done by a computer, in the application you will not have the possibility to exercise this action. This requirement is mandatoryIf you do not obtain it, your creation will not be possible.

Internet access

YouTube is a social network that to load your programs, videos and tools you will need some kind of internet connection. This is why an essential requirement to acquire another channel on your YouTube account is to have internet, like this the data you enter can be saved.

The YouTube platform allows you to access the option to create content safely, where they can see many people if you wish. To create this second channel you must follow the following steps, it is very simple, fast and safe:

Enter ‘YouTube’

You must enter YouTube from a computer, to do so you just have to access your preferred search engine, then place the name of the YouTube platform and click search. You must wait for it to enter correctly, sometimes the process is a bit slow, it will depend on the speed of your internet.

Click on your account and ‘Settings’

Now, being inside the platform, you must enter YouTube settings. To access this, you must follow the following steps:

Go to the three stripes that are in the upper left. These stripes are one below the other. Now you must look for the Settings option. This is near the bottom of the list. In some computers it does not come out as settings, can also be output as Settings. Press on this option and voila, you have entered.

Select ‘Add or manage channels’

After being entered in Settings, you must give click on the option to Add or manage channels whose option is located in one of the boxes that appear in Settings.

Create a new channel in ‘The first list’

If you are already in Add or manage channels, you must go to create a new channel, which is located in the first list found here.

Start with a ‘Brand Account’

Then, as you already meet the above requirements, you just have to fill in the data that will be required of you, and finally, place the account you want, you can enter that it is a Brand Account. Now if you can go to customize your channel and see what content you can add to it so that you get a lot of followers.

What is the maximum number of YouTube channels that I can have with one account?

YouTube gives you the option to create many channels if you wish, although the platform will give you a limit of this, which will be 30 different channels. The content published on these channels can be seen by whoever you want, if that is your opinion, although if you want everyone to see your videos you will also have this option. If you consider exceeding the channel limit, YouTube will not allow it.