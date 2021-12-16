The beginning of the AMLO government was marked by uncertainty. More than one contemporary of President Luis Echeverría told me how he survived one of Mexico’s most difficult economic times. However, three years of government later and a pandemic between the chest and back, no one dares to show that level of confidence. From Baby Boomers to young people, they admit that it is an unprecedented economic situation in the world.

Despite growing in a year of inflation without economic growth –a phenomenon known as stagflation that I wrote about several months ago– It’s a daunting task. Prices will go up but the number of units displaced will be another story. The truth is that there are not many economists with experience in this painful combination. We must admit that the responses of central banks will be uneven and each country will follow a different path, this will exacerbate the global economic crisis.

As marketers, agencies, and communication strategists, we have the responsibility to respond with strategies that guarantee — at least — stability, and fortunately, the recipe is better known than it seems. Jordan Peterson – modern psychiatrist and philosopher – argues that stability and discipline are the key to happiness and success. The same is true in marketing, brands require consistency to succeed.

Get to know your customers

The first step is to be a leader in customer knowledge. The priority is to be as close as possible to the people who know and prefer our product. This goes beyond the cold limits of big data. The knowledge of the client must attend beyond the profiles, buyer persona or psychographic profiles. We must invest in customer knowledge, this implies time invested in relationships. It is evident that as the economy shrinks, the number of transactions will be lower, so it is essential to strengthen the win-win relationship with all our clients.

In 2008, in the midst of the great global economic crisis, North American banks launched the “know your customer” initiative. Today politics is a central part of customer profiling initiatives and ironically part of their anti-money laundering efforts.

I embrace the rotation

Companies are trying to create cadres in the midst of one of the largest “collective resignations” in history. In this environment, some have launched retention strategies with few results, the market demands personnel so those who have to leave will do so. Finally, there are those who in a desperate way to deliver results steal personnel within their industries. These are the saddest as they only encourage innovation within the “victims” of their strategies. The pandemic showed that the most resilient are those who turn losses into innovation. Rotation encourages innovation as demonstrated by a recent Harvard Business Review study (https://hbr.org/2019/07/the-upside-of-losing-innovative-employees-to-competitors). If they are regulars looking for competitive employees – they are likely to do them a favor.

Rotation is part of the current business model, it is important to fulfill the professional growth role of the team and help its success. Sooner or later he returns to the company, usually with big dividends.

More context, better decisions

One of the most important topics for success in 2022 will be understanding the size of the market in which you compete. Remember, sales are ego, margin is equity. It should be the mantra of 2022, grow with discipline, tie up resources, take care of clients and strengthen the team. In order to make these decisions, it is essential to have a robust, well-informed and expert council in the current context.