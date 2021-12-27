In Youtubers Life 2, the inhabitants of the city usually participate in many activities on a daily basis, and one of them is going to parties anywhere depending on the time of year. Although Galaxy Disco is the site that is always active with these types of events, there is another that stands out for its exclusive meetings.

Dock 54 is a secret location in the Port, parties are held here with some guests from NewTube City, but only takes place on certain days of the month. In our complete guide to Youtubers Life 2 we have all the information you need so that you can reach this area without problems.

When can you go to Dock 54 in Youtubers Life 2

The Dock 4 parties they are only done 4 times a year, since you can go to them the first weekend of each month, thus being the most complicated place in terms of hours and opening. Therefore, your mission is to be attentive to the days of the calendar so that you find out when the doors are open in Dock 54, and in this way, you can access the yacht where the meetings are held. In fact, here you can fulfill some missions related to some friends of the city.

Does not exist another way to enter Dock 54So while the days go by waiting, we recommend that you visit other NewTube City locations to discover new things in the game, such as Dr. Ermingaut’s Secret Laboratory, NewTube Ceremony or Adam’s Lair of LetPoint in Youtubers Life 2 .

