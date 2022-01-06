Treecko, Mudkip, and Torchic are the three starter Pokémon for Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. They are popular with fans, as the Game Boy Advance titles generate a lot of nostalgia for many players, which is why many of them are looking for them in Sinnoh’s remakes of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Something that we find quite curious is that, the Fire-type member of the initial trio can be obtained in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl and added to your team, along with their Combusken and Blaziken evolutions, making it a much loved choice. by Pokémon fans.

How to catch Torchic

Hoenn’s initial will not be available until you’ve finished the main story by beating the Elite Four and Sinnoh Champion. It is also necessary to have obtained the National Dex. Follow the steps below to find out the best way to catch Torchic, without ending up wasting time and Poké Balls:

After getting your hands on the National Dex, head to the Grand Underground using your Explorer Kit. Go to Typhlo Cavern or a cave with a lava biome. These appear as red icons on your underground map. Torchic is a rare spawn, so if he doesn’t appear after entering the hideout, exit and re-enter the room until he appears. Run to him and fight and catch him. You have a better chance of catching it fast if you use a fastball.

How to get Combusken

There is only one method to get Combusken in Sinnoh remakes and that is to evolve Torchic, you cannot catch it. The Fire-type starter evolves at level 16, so fight him while he’s in your party until then, or use Rare Candy to activate his transformation.

Blaziken Evolution

As before, you can only get Blaziken by evolving, as he doesn’t spawn anywhere in the video game, so if you were hoping to catch him, too bad. Combusken evolves at level 36, so do exactly what you did with Torchic: fight him or use Rare Candy until you get the final evolution.