Forza Horizon 5 is now available for lovers of speed. And speaking of speed, who wouldn’t want to get behind the wheel of the fastest car? Specifically, we are talking about Jesko 2020 by Koenigsegg and the best thing is that you can get it for free.

In the following guide we leave you all the information on how to get this car that reaches the 500 km / h without any problem.

How to get Jesko 2020 for free

To get the Jesko 2020 for free we have to fulfill the event Cinema Irréaliste, from Horizon Baja. In the history V10 We will get a series of tests that consists of acting as a film specialist, having to obtain 3 stars in each test. If we meet the 11 chapters, we will get as a reward the fastest car in the game to date.

It is a complicated challenge, since it requires obtaining the highest qualification, but with a little practice it is possible to achieve it. For those who have played Forza Horizon 4, you will already know the wonders of this vehicle, since it was also available in the previous installment.





Another option to get this car is to buy it. However, it costs 2,800,000 credits, quite a high sum, so we recommend completing this event to unlock it. It’s just a matter of patience.