As announced last November, the Epic Games and Disney collaborations continue at the foot of the gun and now it is confirmed again with the arrival of Boba Fett’s skin to Fortnite. This new suit will only be available for a few days in the game store, so it is best to buy it as soon as possible (as it is already available). The purchase options are as follows:

Boba Fett Bundle (includes Boba Fett skin, Z-6 Jetpack backpack accessory, Vara Gaffi harvesting tool, Boba Fett Starship delta wing, and Online Target Computer built-in gesture): 2,300 V-Bucks

Skin Boba Fett + Backpacking Accessory Z-6 Power Pack + Integrated Gesture Online Target Computer: 1,500 V-Bucks

Boba Fett’s Starship Delta Wing: 1,200 V-Bucks

Vara Gaffi Harvesting Tool: 800 V-Bucks

The arrival of the Boba Fett skin to Fortnite is due to the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney + this Wednesday, December 29. What is the second live-action Star Wars series will tell a story starring the legendary bounty hunter alongside the mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the underworld of the galaxy as they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his criminal syndicate.

At the moment, it is unknown what the next Fortnite collaboration will be, which has become used to receiving characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and numerous classic and modern video games. Recently, the game started Season 1 of Chapter 3 with Spider-Man as the main claim of his battle pass And although it seems more and more difficult for the game to surprise us, we are sure that there are still some of the most striking collaborations to come …

