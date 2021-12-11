For this reason, Facebook will conduct a small test of live chat support for English-speaking creators in the United States.

This live support is intended for those mid-level creators who can get a quick response if they have questions about a payment or, for example, how to use a new feature for Instagram Reels, he posted The Verge.

Among the problems that people registered with Facebook Creators presented are some weaknesses in this network such as community moderation and page management tools, or making sure to have someone to contact if your account is suddenly blocked, it has been a constant problem.

Facebook detailed that it is testing “Live chat help for some English speaking users all over the world, including creators, who have had access to their accounts blocked. “