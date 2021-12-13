The community of Pokémon players is catching all the Pokémon from the Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, although in these installments we can see Pokémon from other generations, and some initial ones.

Something that has caught our attention is that, of all the beginnings in eight generations, Kanto is the most nostalgic of the fans. In the past, the hardest decision was choosing who to take with you on your adventure: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle?

Interestingly, in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl from Studio ILCA, players can relive their childhood by adding Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise to their team, so we’ll show you in detail how you can achieve this.

How can we catch Squirtle

To get the Water-type mon, you must first have defeated the Elite Four and the Champion and get the National Pokedex. Previously we already talked to you in detail about how to do this easily so it will not take you an impossible challenge. Follow the steps below to find out the best way to catch Squirtle:

After finishing the story and obtaining the National Dex, head to the Grand Underground with your Explorer Kit. Go to the calm water cavern or caves with the water biome. Squirtle is a rare spawn, so if you don’t see him at first, exit and re-enter the room until he appears. Run to him and fight and catch him. It will be easier if you use a net ball.

How can we get Wartortle

There is only one way to get Wartortle in the Sinnoh remakes and that is to evolve Squirtle. You can’t catch it. The starter Pokémon evolves at level 16, so fight with it in your party until then or use Rare Candy to activate its transformation.

The evolution of Blastoise in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

As before, you can only get Blastoise by evolving your Pokémon. It doesn’t appear anywhere else in the game, so you can’t go to the Great Underground. Wartortle evolves at level 36, so do the exact same thing you did with Squirtle: fight him or use Rare Candy until he transforms.