Instagram is a social network created in the United States. Officially, it was launched in the year 2010 of the month of October, exactly in the city of San Francisco. This platform allows you to share videos, photos and information. Currently, it has a great capacity to spread news, and boost the image of a business or brand with paid advertising. Facilitating remote interaction, and anywhere in the world.

How does the list of best friends on Instagram work?

The best friends list on Instagram works as a restriction method to choose who can see the status of users on Instagram. This exclusive list allows you to share photos or videos taken directly from the application with people you consider close, such as friends or family. Being photos that you find not suitable for all audiences and prefer to keep it with a group of people, such as family photos, on a walk, etc.

The user when selecting a list of best friends, start to feel more comfortable uploading statuses on Instagram. At no time will the person be notified if they were removed or added to the list of best friends.

How can I tell if I am on a best friend list?

To find out if I belong to a list of best friends on Instagram is very simple. You must be very aware of the stories that are published daily in the instagram social network, to know which icon with the profile photo of a user appears different, so that a figure or label in the shape of a green star appears on one side. That little figure represents that you have been added to that person’s best friends list.

To confirm this action, you must open the story and at the top right of the photo or video, an icon will appear that will say: Best Friends.

What can I do to get off a best friends list on Instagram?

For get off a best friends list on InstagramEither because you do not want to see their stories, or because you feel that he is not a person close to you, it is not very simple. Since, this is an action carried out by a third party and not a personal action made from our profile. One of the main options is to tell this user that you want to be removed from their best friends list.

Being sometimes an option not highly recommended, since many people do not heed the call of the user disgusted by belonging to their list of best friends.

Is there anything else I can do to stop seeing this person’s posts?

There are other methods to stop seeing the statuses of these people, and to have a direct relationship with her if she is not desired.

Mute posts

To mute the stories and posts of a user on Instagram, it is very simple. When a photo or video of that person appears on the platform’s home page, or you can simply search for their profile, you must press the three-point icon vertically, the option to hide publication will appear, which you must select, from from there you will get the options to silence the user and stop following.

By silencing the user, all their posts and statuses will be removed from your Instagram home page. You will remain without seeing this person’s updates until you decide to remove the mute option. The person will never be notified that their posts have been silenced.

Restrict account

Restricting an account on Instagram is beneficial if you do not want a direct interaction with the person, limiting the messages by chat, and the comments on your publication, without the person being notified of this action. You must access the profile of the person, on the right you will find three points which you must press, from there the option to restrict will appear, which you must select and that’s it. The user will be totally restricted.

To block

To block a person on Instagram, because you do not want any type of relationship and interaction with this person and you feel that it is not to your liking, you must look for the person and on the right side of their profile, you must select the three points that are found , appearing the option to block. Any communication with that person being totally eliminated.