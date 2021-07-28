How to get on top of the trends on TikTok

TikTok? We tell you how to identify trends so that your videos have more views and you can gain audience. Are you ready to get on the trends inso that your videos have more views and you can gain audience.

The easiest way to become popular on TikTok And getting more views is taking advantage of trends. Turns out, the TikTok algorithm rewards or prioritizes it to videos that use certain trending sounds, effects, or hashtags.

DO NOT STOP READING: You missed it? How to watch the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The videos that are uploaded to the trends through sounds, effects or hashtags, have more views because they are sent to other people who also jumped on that trend, and also because they are easier to find in the search or “trends” tab with the magnifying glass icon.

How to identify trends on TikTok

To get on a trend, The first thing you need is to learn to identify trends on TikTok. The fastest way to identify trends on TikTok is to navigate the Discover tab, there the algorithm will present you with a variety of trending topics or sounds.

Another very simple way to identify trends in TikTok is to follow the hashtag #trendalert which is very popular among some “TikTokers” because they use it to identify trending characteristics or characteristics that are gaining popularity and that others like you can also follow.

The appeal of this hashtag is that all you have to do is hang on whatever trends they have identified with the hashtag. #trendalert.

On the other hand, consider that the trends can also vary depending on the topic because the algorithm also responds in a particular way. For example, trends in “Tech TikTok” may not be trending on “Fashion TikTok”. So locate yourself in your target.

How to get on a trend on TikTok

Once you have identified the trends according to your target or what interests you, what follows is to get on that trend. The easiest way to jump into a trend on TikTok is with effects and sounds.

The first thing you should do is add popular or trending songs and audios to your “Favorites” To quickly access them before they stop being trending and use them over and over again, it is super common to repeat a trending effect.

Make your video using the trending audio or song (which you identified a couple of days ago not a week later), add your title and place some of the hashtags identified as a trend and upload it.

DO NOT STOP READING: How to change your profile name on TikTok

Trends are the best way to increase your followers and audience if that’s what you are interested in, but remember that trends change frequently and it can be difficult to keep up.