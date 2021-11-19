How to get Naruto in Fortnite?

If you want to get Naruto in Fortnite, you will have to do it by paying 1,500 V-Bucks. Unfortunately, this collaboration is for a limited time, from November 17 to 22, and the skin of the famous Konoha ninja will be available only on November 17 and November 22, 2021.

Our beloved protagonist will not be the only one who arrives at Fortnite. In fact, the official calendar of skins and emoji for each character is the following:

Naruto Uzumaki arrives on November 17

Sakura Haruno on November 18

Sasuke Uchiha on November 19

Kakashi Hatake on November 20

All will be available November 21-22.

<br>

Know more: These custom sneakers are everything a One Piece fan needs



Now, as we mentioned at the beginning, each of the characters in this long-awaited Fortnite event can be paid with PaVos, So if you’ve been waiting for the time to spend it, it’s now.

It is possible to acquire all Naruto skins in Fortnite separately in exchange for 1500 V-Bucks eachExcept for Sasuke, which is offered for 1600 V-Bucks. In addition, the Kurama hang-glider can be purchased at another cost or for free:

Naruto Uzumaki: 1,500 V-Bucks

Kakashi Hatake: 1,500 V-Bucks

Sakura Haruno: 1,500 V-Bucks

Sasuke Uchiha: 1,600 V-Bucks

Also, you could get the skins in packages at a lower cost:

Naruto and Kakashi: 2 100 V-Bucks

Sasuke and Sakura: 2 200 V-Bucks

Shinobi: 1,500 V-Bucks

How to get Kurama’s hang-glider for free in Fortnite?

Although, not for all Naruto objects in Fortnite you will have to pay. This is the case of the Kurama hang-glider, the powerful bijuu of our protagonist. If you want to get it completely free, here we tell you how:

The first thing you have to do is click this link.

Later, You will have to log in with your personal Epic Games Store account and complete the challenges of each day’s challenge. In addition, complying with them will also help you obtain emotes for the Naruto Shippuden and Fortnite crossover, as well as the long-awaited Kurama delta wing. Although, if you missed any, remember that on the last day they will all be available.

Take into account that these challenges will take place from November 17 to 22 of that same month. Lastly, if you’ve already spent your money at the store and you get Kurama’s hang-glider, Epic Games will give you 1,200 bucks back.

What is Naruto about?

Although if you do not know Naruto (ナ ル ト), this beloved character that comes to Fortnite, here we tell you a little more. This is a manga series written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. The play tells the story of a teenage ninja, who aspires to become the Hokage, the leader of his village.

As of November 1999, Naruto became a regular publication by Shūeisha publisher in the Japanese weekly magazine Shōnen Jump, being compiled since then in seventy-two volumes.

This work reached its end on November 10, 2014 and has continued in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, in which we meet the new generation of ninjas.

<br>

Know more: One Piece finally shows the trailer for its 1000th episode!



The end of Kurama, the great bijuu spirit

As One Piece celebrates its 1000th episode with a new trailer, it seems this franchise wants to revive his first two sagas, in which we saw how Naruto Uzumaki It grew throughout its ninja path, as evidenced by this crossover with Fortnite.

Coming to the chunin exams, he proved that not only did he have the will to become a ninja, but that he would be the best the world had ever known. So, slowly he was gaining the respect of the entire ninja community, even of his adversaries like Orochimaru or Pain. So, Naruto ended up becoming that powerful ninja, thanks to Kurama’s help.

<br>

Know more: Naruto could be coming to Fortnite sooner than you think



Here, the key piece was always Kurama, the fox with the nine tails, with whom our protagonist forged an important relationship. Who resided inside the body of little Naruto.

In past chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the continuation of his saga, we discover that the Uzumaki’s Bayron Mode could end his own life. Despite this, our hero decided to use it in order to stop his current adversary, the powerful Otsutsuki.

Instead of taking Naruto’s spirit away, Kurama, the nine-tailed fox, decided to sacrifice himself as long as your great friend can continue his life alongside his family.

But now that Kurama is no longer with him, after the tragic events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations worth wondering What will be the future of this powerful ninja?.