If you are studying or teaching and you don’t want to spend your money on the Microsoft 365 office automation tool You have to know that there is a very simple way to obtain the service for free, as long as you meet the requirements.

This suite of Microsoft productivity software – which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint – has two forms of payment. Can be as a one-time installation like Office 365 Or you can pay a subscription each year for subscription access between devices and family members with Microsoft 365. Its rollout kicked off on October 5, the same day Windows 11 began updating on the world’s PCs.

But it can also be used free of charge: in addition to the possibility of using this office automation service for free online (as we remind you below in this article), here you can learn how to access this suite of Microsoft productivity software if you are part of an educational institution.

How to get Microsoft Office 365 for free, if you are a student or teacher





If you’re student, professor or member of a university faculty, with an active school email address, you may be able to access Office 365 for free through Microsoft. And this would give you access to the use of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams and other tools for the classroom.

To do this, you have to enter the email address of your school on this page of the Microsoft website. By entering your email address, in many cases, you will be granted instant access thanks to an automated verification process available on the website. If you attend an institution that needs to be verified, it could take up to a month to confirm that you can participate in this plan.

Also, people who just graduated from college and want to stick with Office 365 too they can get Office 365 Personal for $ 12 for 12 months, with a valid school email address.

Another way to use it for free: online

It should be remembered that there is a free web version of Office available to all users, but it has a particularity and that is that it is only online.

To access these tools you need have a Microsoft account and an internet connection is required. From Genbeta we have done an in-depth analysis of how this free online version works.