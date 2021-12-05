All Pokémon fans are enjoying the Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl remakes, which are largely faithful adaptations of the 2006 DS titles, Studio ILCA has brought new features to Sinnoh, such as an extended Pokedex from ‘mon. To catch.

Something that has caught our attention is that one of those popular Pokémon is Tyranitar. So we will show you in detail how you can get their Larvitar and Pupitar pre-evolutions.

Where to find Larvitar

Players who want to catch Larvitar must first beat the Pokémon Shining Diamond main story campaign. It cannot be caught in Shimmering Pearl, so you will need to change it. After that, you also need to unlock his generation by completing a few steps:

To find Larvitar, you need to beat the Elite 4 and Cynthia, and then complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokémon. Next, head to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan to unlock both the National Pokedex and the PokeRadar. Larvitar can be found on Route 207 by stepping on a patch of grass and using the PokeRadar. However, a much quicker way to find the ‘mon’ is to travel to the Pokémon League. Once there, use the Explorer Kit to access the Great Underground. On the right is the Big Bluff Cavern Hideaway, where both Larvitar and its second evolution Pupitar may be roaming. Just enter the room and look for the Pokémon, and exit and re-enter if you don’t see them. Repeat this method until you see the Rock type.

The ‘mon can technically be found at any Rocky Cave hideout in the Great Underground, but according to our tests, Big Bluff Cavern is the fastest way to find it.

How to get Pupitar

If you caught Larvitar on Route 207 or in the Great Underground, you will now need to accumulate experience points to activate his evolution to Pupitar.

Larvitar will evolve into Pupitar at level 30. This can be achieved fairly quickly by leading the ‘mon into battles with wild Pokémon. Another method to level up quickly is to use a rare candy that automatically increases your level by one.

As mentioned above, Pupitar can actually be trapped as an overworld spawn in the Great Underground. The second evolution is found in Big Bluff Cavern and Rocky Cave Hideaways.

The evolution of Tyranitar

Players who caught Larvitar or Pupitar in the Great Underground will find them at levels 58 – 63. Because of this, you could technically evolve Tyranitar using only a rare candy. Even if you don’t have the consumable, you’ll only need to level up until it reaches level 60 to activate its final form.

How to get Tyranitar in Pokémon Shining Pearl

Tyranitar is exclusive to Shining Diamond and CANNOT be caught in Shimmering Pearl. Players with the second version of the RPG can still get the green dinosaur, but they will need to trade it with another player. In the Sinnoh remakes, the trade at all Pokémon Centers can be accessed by going up or down the stairs to enter a community room.

Just connect with another trainer and offer him a ‘mon to trade and get Johto’s Pokemon. Although Larvitar has a spawn rate of 12% on Route 207, the ‘mon can only be found at level 7. Therefore, it should be noted that the fastest way to obtain Tyranitar is to catch its pre-evolutions in the Great Underground, since you only need to level up once or twice.