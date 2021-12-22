In modern smartphones we find an option (“High efficiency video”, in the case of Samsung) to store our high quality videos in format HEVC. This format uses the codec H.265 and increases the compression of the recording to save storage space.

However, being a proprietary codec, it does not come installed in Windows 11. The direct consequence is that we cannot open these videos with the native applications of the operating system, inviting us to download the necessary plug-in from the Microsoft Store. What is the problem? We will have to face the payment of 0.99 euros.

Fortunately Microsoft has an option for manufacturers to pre-install this codec on their Windows installations so free. It’s in the Microsoft Store, but it’s hidden For the users. In this tutorial we show you how you can install it in both Windows 11 and Windows 10.

How to install HEVC codec for Windows