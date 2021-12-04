The entire community of Pokémon players is venturing into the new Sinnoh remakes of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, so this time we will tell you in detail about how you can get one of the creatures of the first generation, with all its evolution.

Something that has surprised us is that, since its debut in Pokémon Red and Blue in 1998, Growlithe has remained one of the most popular characters in the Game Freak series. Canine fans are in luck as Gen I ‘mon can be caught in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. We show you where to find the Fire type and his beloved evolution, Arcanine.

Where to find Growlithe in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Trainers looking to catch Growlithe must first defeat Elite 4 and Sinnoh champion Cynthia. Before looking for the ‘mon, you also need to complete a few steps to unlock its spawn.

After beating the main story, you need to complete the Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokémon. Next, talk to Professor Rowan in Sandgem Town to unlock the National Pokédex. With the extended Dex obtained, travel to the Fight Area. The location can be unlocked by talking to the Sailor in Snowpoint City. Once there, use your Explorer Kit to access the Great Underground. Growlithe can be found in Volcanic Cave Hideaways that look like red squares on your map. Finally, enter one of the Hideaways and exit if you don’t see the Kanto mon. Exit and re-enter the room over and over again until it appears.

How to evolve Arcanine in Pokémon BDSP

Like the classic Generation I titles, you will need to use a Fire Stone to evolve Arcanine into Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl. The second form of the canine can only be activated by this special method.

There are several locations where the evolutionary rock can be collected in the remakes. Players can obtain one by digging walls or exchanging gems with the Wayfarer in the Great Underground. There are also two Fire Stones at Fuego Ironworks that can be accessed using Surf on Route 205.