Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl earned the title of being one of the great faithful reimagines, Studio ILCA has added some new features to modernize the fourth generation role-playing video games today.

Something that strikes us as rather curious is that, while those looking for Gabite will have to find the Dragon-type in the same hidden location, the Sinnoh remakes now offer Trainers some new options to obtain Garchomp.

How to get Gible and Garchomp

Garchomp remains one of the most popular Pokémon of all time and with good reason, as its incredibly powerful moves pack a punch. So much so that even the Champion of Sinnoh uses the Dragon type to defend his title.

Players looking to get their hands on the Pokémon will have to wait until they’ve beaten Gym 6 in Canalave City to catch it. Below are the steps you will need to take to find Gible.

Players must first obtain the Force HM on route 209. It can be found on the 5th floor of the Lost Tower from the old NPC. Then you must beat Gym Leader Byron in Canalave City to use it. Now go to the city of Eterna and take the south exit towards route 206. Drive down Cycling Road until you reach the end. After exiting the Cycling Road tunnel, take an immediate right and use Cut HM to cut down a set of trees. Now follow the grass under the Cycling Road bridge and stay on the right hand side. Once you get to the end of the path, you will see a cave that opens on the right. Ignore it. Instead, immediately walk to the left until you are under the bridge and press forward to find a secret cave that cannot be seen on the screen. Once you’re in Wayward Cave, use a Pokémon that knows Flash (the FlashTM can be found at Oreburgh Gate) so you can see, then use Force to push the rock blocking the path forward. Enter through the opening on the left. Get on your bike and use second gear to go up two slopes. Then turn right and jump three ramps in a row. You will now be in a square area of ​​land. Run over and over until Gible appears. It may take a while as it has a 15% spawn rate.

How to evolve Garchomp

Once you’ve caught Gible, you need to increase his experience points until he reaches level 24 to evolve into Gabite. Now that he has his second evolution, he will need to accumulate XP to bring Gabite to level 48, which will then automatically activate his Garchomp evolution.

Grand Underground Garchomp Location

There is actually a second way to get Garchomp in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, and that is through the Grand Underground. Both Gible and Gabite can be found specifically spawning at Riverbank Cave Hideaway.

This specific room can be found by traveling to Jubilife City and then using the Explorer Kit. Although Gible is a bit difficult to track down at first, it is worth the effort as Garchomp is an incredible asset to your team.