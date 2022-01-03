Great news for the entire community of Pokémon gamers who are delving into Sinnoh’s remakes of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, is that they are largely faithful adaptations of the classic role-playing video games of 2006, Studio ILCA has added a lots of additional features.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, players can catch the initials of past generations, including Johto’s beloved Fire-type Cyndaquil and its evolutions, so we will explain in detail how you can get it.

Where to find Cyndaquil

Trainers looking for Cyndaquil will need to first defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia before Johto’s starting lineup begins to appear. Even after completing that, players must complete a couple of other tasks before adding the Gen II mon to their team.

Players must complete the Sinnoh Dex by viewing all 150 Pokémon after finishing the game. After making this trip to Professor Rowan’s lab in Sandgem Town to unlock the National Pokedex.

Now that you have the extended Dex, Cyndaquil will start to appear. Head to the Fight Area which can be unlocked in Snowpoint City after speaking with a sailor located south of the city.

After entering the Fight Area, use your Explorer Kit to go to the Great Underground. Once there, look for the hiding places of the volcanic cave, since Johto’s Pokémon can be found there. The rooms look like orange squares on your map.

Enter the lava hideout and if you don’t see Cyndaquil, exit and re-enter until the Gen II mon appears.

Now that you have caught Cyndaquil, you must level up so that it evolves to its second stage of evolution, Quilava, where we can see that it is already beginning to become one of the most loved Pokémon by the community of players of Game Freak titles. .

Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava once it reaches level 14. Players can find a random patch of grass and fight wild Pokémon with the ‘mon to farm XP’.

A Rare Candy product can also be used as it automatically levels your character by one level.

Typhlosion Evolution

Since Cyndaquil gets stuck in the post-game after the National Pokedex is unlocked, the Fire-type will actually appear at levels 58-63. As a result, Trainers can use a single rare candy to turn their Quilava into a Typhlosion. If you don’t have the item, you can still evolve quickly with a handful of battles.