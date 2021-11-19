Traditionally, the Halo franchise titles have hit the market with impressive single-player campaigns, accompanied by multiplayer modes that completed the experience. However, on this occasion, Halo Inifnite has opted for a different proposal, launching its online side in a free to play way for everyone, which eventually caused the saturation of the Xbox Store.

The arrival of multiplayer as a free to play title has led, of course, that the game has an economic aspect based on what is seen in this type of game, using the game’s own credits. Therefore, people wonder how to get credits in Halo Infinite.

How to get credits in Halo Infinite

Currently, the only answer we can make to how to get credits in Halo Infinite is by purchasing direct through the in-game store. As we reported yesterday, 343 Industries is closely following the possibility of making changes to the Battle Pass system, which leaves hope that they will open up a possibility to earn game credits there.

How to get these awesome customization items for free in Halo Infinite for a limited time

However, as we have mentioned, currently the only way to do it is through the title store, which offers us five different possibilities, among which we find:

500 credits for $ 4’99

1,000 credits for $ 9.99

2,200 credits for $ 19’99

5,600 credits for $ 49’99

11,500 credits for $ 99’99

Therefore, we have to wait for 343 Industries to make the changes it has planned to see if we can find another answer to how to get credits in Halo Infinite, since at this moment, we can only do it by going through the box.