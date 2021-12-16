How to get club trophies in Brawl Stars.

The Brawl Stars Club League is basically a competition mode that has been unlocked from the Trophy League, being 900 trophies those who will be available in this competition of the November 2021 update. But don’t worry, because in this section of our complete Brawl Stars guide we will be giving you some tips to get more Club trophies.

Trick to win Club trophies in Brawl Stars

First of all it is important that you know that this league of clubs has an automatic start date every Monday and ends on Wednesday. Also, weekly a club will have the opportunity to compete alongside 7 other clubs from the same league; in addition, the trophies represent the advancement of the team on a specific day.

As for earning more club trophies, we recommend playing stellar games as you will get more club trophies. Just as playing with club mates will give you additional club trophies, as opposed to playing alone with any team. In such a way, that getting trophies from Clubs is basically like this:

Standard games

In these items, the price is a ticket and if you play with a random club and they defeat you, you will receive a trophy; if you tie 2 trophies and if you win 3 trophies. While if you participate with club members, if you lose the game you get 2 trophies, if you tie 3 and if you win 4 club trophies,

Competitive games

In this case the value is 2 ticket and if you play with randoms teams and you lose you receive 3 trophies, but if you win you get 7 club trophies. Now if you play with a club member team in defeat you get 5 trophies and if you win you get 9 trophies Nothing bad!

So we can deduce that the key to obtaining more trophies is to play with clubmates and thus achieve a good advance for your team.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe