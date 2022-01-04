Great news for the entire community of Pokémon players is that in the Sinnoh remakes, we can get the initials of other generations, as is the case with those of Gen 2, so we will focus on showing you everything that you have to do to get to Chikorita and its evolutions.

Something that strikes us quite curious is that, originally making its debut in 1999’s Gold & Silver, Meganium has gained a huge boost in popularity after becoming the mascot for the 2020 sequel New Pokémon Snap. Johto’s beloved starter can also be found in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, which means you can add him to your team.

Where to find Chikorita

After finishing the game, players will be able to find Chikorita and her popular evolution Meganium. However, before looking for the beloved Johto starter, you’ll need to complete a few steps before he shows up.

You must first defeat Elite 4 and Cynthia and then complete Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokémon. Next, travel to Sandgem Town and speak with Professor Rowan to unlock the National Pokédex. With the Dex outstretched in hand, head back to Twinleaf Town and use the exploration kit to dive into the Great Underground. Chikorita can be found in any grass hideout. Special rooms look like green squares on your map. After locating the correct room, go inside and look for the Johto ‘mon. If you don’t see it, get out and back in. Repeat this method until you finally see the Grass-type wandering around.

How to get Bayleef

After catching Chikorita, you will now need to earn enough XP for the Gen II starter to evolve into his second form, Bayleef. At level 16, Chikorita will evolve into Bayleef, so it won’t be too difficult to make Chikorita shapeshift.

To reach this level, take the ‘mon to a random patch of grass and fight wild Pokémon to gain XP. Trainers can also use rare candy to quickly level up their Pokémon. The consumable automatically gives you the points to activate a single level.

Meganium Evolution

Since Chikorita can only be found in the later Grand Undeground game, that means the character appears at levels 58-63. As a result, players can evolve their Bayleef directly to Meganium with just one rare candy. That’s everything you need to know about how to get Chikorita and its popular Meganium evolution in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.