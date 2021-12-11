All Pokémon fans are venturing into the Sinnoh region again, following the arrival of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, so many have wondered how they can get some of the strongest Pokémon, such as the legendaries.

Something that has caught our attention is that, some that came to the franchise from the first installment with the Red and Blue video games in 1996, are its three legendary elementals, the most iconic legendary birds of the first generation.

We should mention that, many trainers are nostalgic for them due to the fact that they were the first rare Pokémon they caught. In fact, you can also get them in the Sinnoh remakes, although like many of the other legendaries, there are some specific conditions that you must meet first.

How to catch Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres

The birds are actually exclusive to Shimmering Pearl, which means you’ll have to change them to Shimmering Diamond if you want them. In Shining Pearl, you won’t be able to meet the birds until you’ve beaten the Elite Four and Sinnoh Champion, and acquired the National Pokédex.

You must also unlock the Ramanas park. Follow the steps below to get Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl: