How to get Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn

After a series of constant content updates, the free-to-play Genshin Impact has now announced a great collaboration presented to Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as playable character. «An outcast from birth, Aloy grew up in a harsh mountainous desert near the tribe that rejected her. Driven by an expert hunter, she trained to hunt with deadly precision, but the things she most wanted to learn she couldn’t, learn about the circumstances of her birth: who her parents were and why the tribe rejected her«, Narrates the description of the character.

The story of Aloy for those who do not know her explains that «her search for answers led her into a world that was larger and more dangerous than she had ever imagined. He encountered strange and powerful new tribes, ancient ruins riddled with mysteries, and dangerous enemies, both human and mechanical. Finally, learned that his origins and destiny were deeply tied to the fate of the world itself, and fought an epic battle to save him from the evil forces of an artificial intelligence from the ancient past«.

<br>

Know more: Jim Ryan Sows Doubt with the Launch of Horizon Forbidden West



How to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact

Now, waiting for Aloy’s story to expand in Horizon II: Forbidden West, the heroine will come to Teyvat in search of new challenges. The first phase to get the character will begin after the update of version 2.2, scheduled on Oct 12, 2021, 11:59 p.m. (Spanish time). During the event, all Travelers who log into Genshin Impact on PS4 or PS5 will be able to obtain Aloy directly through in-game mail. The second phase will arrive with version 2.3 on Nov 23, 2021, 11:59 p.m., when Aloy can be found on any platform through in-game mail.