The capitalist system has a reputation – not a very good one – of putting profit before everything else. But sustainability and social responsibility have become much more difficult for companies to ignore. A growing number of corporations are realizing the potential of conscious capitalism. Companies now refer to this entire area as ESG: environmental, corporate and social governance. And more and more investors are looking to invest their money in companies that align with best practices in these three areas.

The idea is “to produce profitable solutions to the problems of people and the planet, and not profit from producing problems for people or the planet”, explains Colin Mayer, professor at the Saïd School of Business at the University of Oxford, another of the drivers of the concept.

This is not a new concept. Raj Sisodia put it on the map in 2013 in his book Conscious Capitalism: Liberating the Heroic Spirit of Business. In it, his co-author John Mackey, founder of the organic supermarket chain Whole Foods, defines the four axes that make up this way of doing business: purpose, integration of interest groups, culture and leadership.

“The paradox of profits is that, like happiness, they are best achieved if they are not directly targeted,” writes John Mackey in the book.

Companies with a higher purpose have shown that they can outperform more traditional companies. Patagonia, an American clothing company that markets and sells outdoor clothing, is one example. When it was founded in 1973, its mission was “to build the best product, not cause unnecessary harm, use the business to inspire and implement solutions to the environmental crisis.” The company, which discourages binge drinking, prides itself on selling durable products, has repair centers to discourage customers from buying new items, and doesn’t participate in Black Friday or other sales promotions.

However, in today’s business climate, publicly traded companies remain under pressure to forgo these corporate and social responsibility and sustainability goals, which can only be achieved in the long term, for quarterly profits.

An organization’s values ​​almost always come from the top down. An ethical business model can only be successful if executives are considered to be genuinely committed to corporate governance. As Timothy Henry, co-founder of Conscious Capitalism puts it, “an organization cannot be more conscientious than its leaders.”

This conviction that leaders are key in this transformation prompted Conscious Capitalism to try to spread the concept around the world by organizing forums. He started doing it in the United States and later he also took it to Spain and Brazil.

On November 15 and 16, the first edition of this meeting will be held in Mexico. 40 leaders will be meeting during these two days. “We believe that building networks is important because it allows the exchange of not only best practices, but also those that are not so important and that should be eliminated from organizations,” says McCobin.

He will be one of the participants, in addition to Raj Sisodia, co-founder of Conscious Capitalism, Christine Kenna, partner of the Mexican fund of entrepreneurial capital Ignia; Francisco Fernández, executive director of the Center for Conscious Companies of Tec de Monterrey, and Blanca Juana Gómez, general director of Expansión Publishing.

“The magic of these events is that people expose their own vision of conscious capitalism. Because one thing is to read it on paper and another is to hear it firsthand … Knowing all these experiences allows leaders to generate ideas, best practices, there is support among them ”, concludes McCobin.