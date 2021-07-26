Spreadsheets are one of the most useful work tools today, especially when it comes to calculating the percentage in Excel.

Its use is not limited to any area, these types of calculations are necessary in different areas. In offices, stores, educational facilities, businesses, and countless more.

So therein lies the utility generated by the fact that Excel has a mode that makes it much easier to get percentages. In the same way, you can show numbers as fractions without simplifying and insert all the mathematical formulas and operations you want.

First of all, it is important to clarify what exactly a percentage is, and this is nothing more than a quantity or number that represents a fraction of the number 100.

In other words, it is a part of a general number that should be considered divided by 100 units. The symbol with which is represented to said fraction is “%”.

In this sense, say 25% is the same as 25/100 and equivalent to 0.25. One of the most common uses of this calculation is when purchasing a product on sale.

In this way, if the marked price is 1,000 and there is a discount percentage of 25%, the following relationship should be obtained: 1.000×25 / 100, O well, 1.000×0.25.

Giving us a result of 250, this would be 25% of 1,000 or what is equal to the part of the total that is on offer. That is, it would be discounted from the final price.

How to calculate percentage in Excel

This is a simple task when, to calculate the percentage in Excel, the built-in function is used in which a cell is formatted as “Percentage”.

Thus, the spreadsheet will do this assignment automatically when placing symbol (%), it can also be modified manually in the top menu.

Now, the formula to get the percentages is basically: the letter and the cell number of the general amount, divided by the letter and the number of the cell with the percentage.

But for Excel to perform the calculation, this must be placed in the cell where we want the result. For instance:

In cell C3 (where we want the end) we must write: = A2 / B2. This way you will get the percentage of B2 with respect to A2.

Find the difference between two numbers

Knowing how to get percentages, you can proceed to do it between two numbers. This can be useful when it is necessary to establish the differences between two quantities and represent it as a percentage.

For which, the first value would be located in cell B3 and the second, in cell C3. Already from there, the formula = (C3-B3) / ABS (B3) in the cell where we want the difference to be.

This is possible, since the ABS function is being used, so the formula divides the difference between the second value and the first by the absolute value of the first digit, which generates the percentage variation between both figures.

Calculate percentage in Excel based on two quantities

In this case, as the owner indicates, it is Get the percentage that one number represents with respect to another. This calculation is quite necessary, for example, for teachers who must establish the percentage of correct answers on an exam, or the percentage that a student’s grade represents over the total. There are other uses too.

For this, the variable or real value is placed in cell B3 and the total value in C3 (in this example, it varies according to use). To be able to apply the formula as follows:

= B3 / C3 and it must be written in the cell where the result is desired. Excel achieves this calculation, since divide the value of B3 by C3 to obtain the percentage with respect to C3.

How to Calculate Excel Percentage in Multiple Cells

If what you want is to be able to calculate the percentage of the values ​​in several boxes at the same time, follow these steps:

Open the excel sheet where do you want to work,

where do you want to work, Choose what are the cells you want to take to calculate your percentage

to calculate your percentage You must also choose in which of the cells do you want the result to be displayed and stand on it.

and stand on it. Click on the symbol “F (x)” from the top menu, you must press the accept button before the two questions it asks you in order to continue with the process.

from the top menu, you must press the accept button before the two questions it asks you in order to continue with the process. Remove all content displayed in the formula bar and write the formula you want to use to calculate the percentage of the two cells for example you can put (B9 / B15 * 100)

for example you can put (B9 / B15 * 100) Then left click on that same space of the formula and select the option “Cell format”.

Choose the option “Percentage” In the new options window that appears and in the “Decimal places” section, enter the number of decimal places that you want to be expressed in the result, normally two decimal places are used.

In the new options window that appears and in the “Decimal places” section, enter the number of decimal places that you want to be expressed in the result, normally two decimal places are used. Press “Accept” and you will see how cells will be filled automatically with the formula you just typedWhen you type a value in those cells, the result will be displayed as a percentage.

Formulas to get the percentage from Excel

Next, we explain what are the simplest formulas To apply the percentage calculation to the value of a cell:

If you want to calculate a specific percentage of a number, for example, 10% of 350, the operation you must perform will be: = 350 * 10/100

Therefore, having the value of the number to calculate contained in a cell, only you will have to identify in which cell the value you want to calculate is located and apply it to the formula, suppose the value of 350 is with cell A12, then our formula will be: = A12 * 10/100. The cell where you write the formula will be the same cell where the calculation result will be displayed, in this case the result will be: 35

Another way to achieve this is by placing the value of the percentage that we want to calculate in a cell next to the value to which we want to get that percentage, for example, in cell A1 we will have the value or number to which we want to calculate the percentage, in cell B1 the percentage value with the symbol “%” within the same cell for example:10%, and in a last cell, the one we want to see the result, we will write the formula to multiply our initial value by the box where the percentage value we need to know is, for example in the selected cell to display the result you must write = A1 * B1

Principles for calculating an Excel percentage in multiple cells

When we are going to calculate the percentage of a number we must be clear about the mathematical method to achieve it, the first thing you should know is that Excel uses the format quantity / total = percentage to be able to calculate the percentage of a number.

The amount of operations you can perform in Excel using percentages are huge, you can add percentages, calculate the difference between the difference of two numbers, subtract percentages, apply operations when certain values ​​are met, you can combine percentage formulas with advanced Excel functions, the possibilities are many, so you can always consult our web in case of doubts that may arise.