At Engadget Foto we talk a lot about black and white photography. After some hesitant principles in the digital world, it is a process that has been gaining more and more followers and has regained the place that it should not have lost. So let’s dissect how can we get a good black and white image.





Black and white is difficult. But no more complicated than color photography. Never trust someone who tells you otherwise. It is not as easy as looking at a photo and deciding at the moment that it would look good without any color. Nor can we go down that path in which many of us have fallen over and over again trying to save the insurmountable: we turn it to black and white and everything is solved.

Intuition is important. And you can have a vision that encourages you to change all the photographs of that trip to turn them into grayscale. But this is not the best way to achieve a striking image.

After many years behind the keys to get the best photography I have come to several conclusions. They may not be the best for you, oh reader, but it will surely help you to start deciding how you can do it.

The keys to black and white photography

Digital photography makes it possible to achieve something that was very difficult with chemical photography. In the olden days we had a filter through which you had to look for a mere moment to see the scene without color. It only worked if you were fast.

Now we have the option to configure the camera in black and white directly to make viewing much easier. We no longer have to imagine, we see it directly on the screen or in the viewfinder. And best of all, we still have the original information at our fingertips.

So it is time to discover all the steps we can take to achieve the best black and white. And be careful, it is my method, it is not that it is the only one or the best. It’s something that needs to be specified lately:

View the final photograph

This is the key. And Ansel Adams gave it to us a long time ago. It’s so important to me that it ranks first in my ten development steps.



If you are not able to see how the photograph will look at the exact moment you look through the sensor, you have many hours of learning left.

As we have already indicated, it is possible to see in grayscale in the camera. But please, you have to always shoot in RAW to avoid losing valuable information. Unless you have the Leica Q2 Monochrom, of course, with a monochrome sensor.

Composing in black and white

When choosing the frame we cannot abide by the rules of color. It has little to do with it. Color is so central that it can destroy a shot just because the red color of a traffic sign appears in a small portion of the image.

In black and white these shades are not so important. As Tino Soriano told us:

When you work in black and white, you are aware of constants such as texture, volume or lines … In color, all this is more unnoticed because when what commands is the chromatic contrast, the influence of each color.



We have to focus on fewer things. Y we can play more with the contrast that the light gives us at that moment and how the different textures that come into the frame respond.

Development is essential

Again we have to remember Ansel Adams. The technique significantly improves all photographs, but in black and white it is mandatory to master the process you choose to have your own style.

Another aspect that prevents us from evolving is trying a thousand different methods with each photograph until we find the desired result. This way we will only have a lot of grayscale images, not a style of our own.



Ansel Adams said in his manuals that for a perfect copy must have absolute black and white and a good range of grays based on the light that was captured at the time of shooting.

If we do not take care of something so simple, our photographs will be flat or too contrasted, without any life.

Learn beyond our own limits

I am increasingly amazed when I teach younger photographers. In the courses they are attentive to all possible Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom or Capture One techniques. But when we go into the story they complain.



Technique is essential

I still remember a day in which a student who dared to mount a riot in the class if she did not stop talking about history … it was only six hours in a year-long course … In the end she convinced two more and so I see on their Instagram they have perfectly learned the most complex techniques. However, nothing is seen of them.

We are wrong if we think that technique is everything. Black and white is an artificial way of looking at things. It does not exist in reality. For this reason we have to have sources to drink from … If we just learn technique, all we will do is clone information.

And there really is nothing else that we should take into account to improve our black and white. You have to spend time on it, forget about quick techniques that do everything for us and work, work and work. So easy and so complicated.