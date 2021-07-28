How to get a discount of up to 8 thousand when buying a Sony camera

that offers a discount of up to 8 thousand pesos to buy a camera. By participating, you can get a discount coupon and also help others, we tell you how it works.

Through a statement, Sony Mexico reinforces its commitment to the environment, through its new campaign “Change your camera”, in which he invites people to donate to recycle materials and support the career of new generations of photographers.

How to get a discount coupon for up to 8 thousand pesos to buy a Sony camera

The bell “Change your camera” will be valid from July 19 to September 19 at participating stores. To participate you just have to bring a camera you no longer use to any participating store regardless of model, brand or condition, but computer and cell phone cameras will not be accepted.

For the collection, participating stores are any Liverpool branch, Sony Store and specialized stores such as FOTOMECANICA, VYORSA, SYRIUSCAM, TECNOPLANET and PROFOTO, where for each camera delivered, you will receive a discount coupon ranging from $ 1,500.00 to $ 8,000.00, Mexican pesos.

The coupon will not be cumulative and the discount will depend on the product that is purchased. And with the discount coupon obtained, for donating a camera that you no longer use, you can buy a participating Sony Mirrorless camera.

“To Sony Mexico This initiative represents a challenge. Being able to help with a small but significant action to care for the environment through the recycling of materials and support the careers of new generations and photography professionals, is now a commitment. Our goal for this campaign is to give a second life to used cameras having a positive social and environmental impact. ” Ricardo Valencia, Marketing & Sales Digital Imaging commented Sony Mexico.

Clever! You already know how to get a discount of up to 8 thousand pesos to buy a Sony Mirrorless camera, while supporting new generations of photographers and contributing to the benefit of the environment.