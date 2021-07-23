It is always good news that large companies reach agreements to merge services and offer them to users. The news of the agreement between Apple and Sony has been fruitful from the first moment. And is that thanks to this alliance, you can get 6 months of Apple TV + free.

And what does Sony have to do with all this? Well, if you have a brand new Playstation 5, it will help you get this great promotion and enjoy all the content that Apple TV + offers. We are going to explain step by step what you have to do to get it and what are the advantages of subscribing to this service for free.

How to get 6 months of Apple TV + free

It will not be a very complex process, bearing in mind that you have become familiar with the game console and you already know how to navigate its interface. What’s more, you only need your PS5 to activate Apple TV +, so both your mobile and your Smart TV are not necessary for the process. Remember that the promotion can be redeemed at any time until next July 22, 2022.

The first step, and the most essential, is to turn on your PS5, otherwise it will be impossible. When loading the console interface, you have to go to the »sectionApps»To find the Apple TV + program. If it does not appear in the most popular or recommended, do it manually in the search bar.

Once found and downloaded, you just have to open the application. The logical thing would be to log in with your profile, but this time it is the other way around. The first thing that appears is a screen with the 6-month free promotion, which you can activate or discard. Yes click on »Get 6 months free», they will automatically be added to your total Apple TV + subscription, whether you had it before or not.

Now yes, the next step is sign in with your Apple ID, where it takes more or less time depending on whether you need to create an account or not. In any case, the screen shows both options clearly, both for new users and for those already registered. However, if you choose to log in, you can directly from your mobile or by entering the credentials on the TV.

Almost instantaneously, the entire Apple TV + interface is loaded with the subscription of the promotion already activated. The process would be ready, so you don’t have to do anything else. If you already use this service on your TV, the interface on the PS5 is totally identical, so it won’t be strange to you.

In any case, to check that everything is correct, you can check the subscription details from the »section.Settings” Y “Subscriptions», Where you will see the date on which the promotion period ends. And if after that period you don’t want to pay for the service, we recommend creating a reminder on your mobile and canceling the subscription before the promotion ends.

Advantages of Apple TV + subscription

Perhaps it is not the most popular streaming content platform of all, considering that it competes with the almighty Netflix, HBO or Disney +. However, it has interesting advantages and content that you can take advantage of thanks to this offer.

The House of Mosquitoes, Lisey’s Story, Ted lasso, among others, are the best known series on the platform. In addition, it has films and shows of its own production, such as 9/11 or Billie Ellish. Each month, Apple TV + adds new content so that the catalog is renewed.

There is no doubt that this catalog is not the most extensive of all platforms, but it is more than enough to have it in your possession and enjoy different series, films and documentaries. On the other hand, it has a collaboration with Dolby to improve the sound quality of your content, especially if you connect your AirPods Pro.

How about this offer with 6 free months of Apple TV +? Are you going to activate it on your PS5?