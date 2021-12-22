If there is something that we all usually freeze and thaw, it is meat. Good for taking advantage of family savings packs or for cooking stews with meat for more than one occasion.

Here is a guide on how to freeze and thaw meat the right way. It is something very important, since an inappropriate action can lead to the product losing qualities or even deteriorating.

When it comes to freezing

The first thing to keep in mind is that meat should be frozen as soon as possible, the fresher it is, the better. The freezer must be at least -18ºC to ensure this process well.

It is vitally important to remove the pieces of fat from the meat that we are going to freeze before, as they deteriorate first. Another relevant fact is not to freeze the meat in large pieces. It should be medium or little portions so they freeze more evenly. A good option is to fillet or chop the pieces before proceeding to freezing.

We should try to pack the meat with the less amount of air possible. There are containers prepared for vacuum preservation, but another option is to wrap it in plastic wrap or aluminum. Better to avoid large tuppers.

If we want to freeze already cooked meat, we must first wait for it to cool completely.

The length of time that meats are kept in good frozen conditions varies depending on the type and the initial state. Whole and raw poultry, up to 12 months, down to 6 months if they have been frozen in pieces. Red meat, between 8-12 months. Fatty meats, up to 3 months. Lean meats, up to 9-12 months, a figure that drops to a maximum of 2 months if minced frozen. Remember that it is preferable not to freeze minced meat and proceed to mince after defrosting, just before starting to cook.

Keep in mind that fattier meats will last less time than lean ones. It is advisable to consume them in a maximum of two months.

When it comes to defrosting

The way to defrost meat is to do it slowly and shape natural. Take it out of the freezer and put it in the fridge (without coinciding in the same compartment with chilled meat), and depending on the room temperature, take it out of the fridge a few minutes before cooking.

Under any concept It is recommended to put the meat in the sun, under hot water, near a radiator or place it in the microwave, if it does not have a defrosting option.

This microwave defrosting function is a good choice if the meat we want to defrost has already been cooked.

These important things to remember:

– Thawed meat no It can refreeze.

– How much more slow the better the defrosting process.

– Defrosted meat should be cooked as soon as defrosting has finished.

– It is not recommended to finish defrosting a piece of meat on the grill or similar.