The social network of WhatsApp offers you several options to share your messages. You can forward, export chats or copy and paste messages and from the different mobile devices you have. Continue reading and you will learn to do it.

How can you forward more than one WhatsApp message at the same time?

WhatsApp’s instant messaging service is the most useful communication tool. Millions of users use this application to send and receive messages, but you can also choose to share interesting and informative messages with your contacts. That is why we are going to show you step by step how to forward several WhatsApp messages or conversations at the same time.

On iPhone

Enter the WhatsApp application, and open the chat where the messages you want to forward. Click on the message for a few seconds and click on the Forward option. You can select one or more messages to forward and then click on the forwarding arrow. After these steps, locate the contact to whom you will forward the messages and click on Forward. You will be able to see in the chat how the action was carried out successfully.

On Android

If you have an Android device, you can easily forward messages. The steps are: Enter the WhatsApp application, open a chat with the messages to be forwarded and press for a few seconds on the message, several options will immediately appear in the upper bar, choose the icon of the arrow to the right, to forward. Then, it will show you the “Forward to” window, there you choose the contacts to whom you will forward the message.

From WhatsApp Web

You must log in to WhatsApp web to be able to share your messages. To do this, you place yourself in a chat and start choose with the cursor the messages you want to forward. Click on the menu and then on the Forward option, select the contact and then click on Forward. You can also forward the messages to group chats.

How can you forward your entire chat conversation on WhatsApp?

Your favorite WhatsApp platform also allows you to share your entire conversation. Many times during the talk we talked so much and we filled the messenger. If you want share that conversation with a contact, you can export a WhatsApp chat. See how it is done from different mobile devices.

On an iPhone device

You enter your WhatsApp application, open the chat, click on the top bar where the contact’s name is. Later, you slide the screen down and select the Export chat option, click there and you must choose whether to attach files or without files, click on your choice and then you must choose the platform on which you want to share this conversation.

With an Android mobile

It is very easy to do it, you just go to the WhatsApp application. You open the chat where the conversation you want to forward is located, click on the three points, then on More options and choose the Export chat option. It will ask you to choose if you will include multimedia files or without multimedia files, after the selection, click on the WhatsApp icon and choose the contact and finally click on Send. With this function you will have the whole conversation in text-only format, that is, a txt file. In addition, you can also choose to share the entire conversation by mail or other platforms.

What other way is there to share the content of a conversation on WhatsApp?

Other options for sharing the content of a conversation in the WhatsApp application They are by means of copying and pasting the message and through screenshots. Let’s see how to do it.

Copy and paste the message

You open the WhatsApp chat, you locate the message, press it for a few seconds and click copy. Then you go to the other chat of the contact with whom you want to share the conversation, click on the message bar and paste the conversation.

Take screenshots

You place yourself in the chat and take a screenshot of the screen, but keep in mind that not all the content will be shown. So that you will have to take several captures or opt for an external application that captures the entire conversation in an image, such as the Stitch & Share.