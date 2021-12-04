To perform this task, it is important to first know the file formats, since from this it is the platform to choose. The FAT32 format is one of the oldest and allows the storage of files of up to 4 GB.

The exFAT format is an improved version of its predecessor, making it faster and compatible with files larger than 4 GB, while the NTFS file system allows the integration of passwords on the device, permissions for managing copy, write and data modification.

How to format a USB in Windows

To format a pendrive from Windows, the process is extremely simple, although there are several ways. One consists of opening the file explorer, right-clicking on the drive to be formatted and clicking “Format”.

After performing this step, a window will appear where you can select the capacity, type of format, size of the allocation unit, name of the unit and if you want a quick or complete format. At this point, the first option is the most recommended. After selecting the parameters, press Start and after the process, the memory is ready for use.