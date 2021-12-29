Many of you will have noticed how when you install Windows 11, the Microsoft Edge browser automatically becomes the protagonist for everything. Microsoft has made even the process of changing the default browser more tedious and less intuitive than in Windows 10. Also, certain tasks continue to run with Edge, even if we have another browser as the default. Let’s see how we can solve it.

Since you install the Windows 11 operating system on your computer, the great protagonist in terms of browsers is going to be Edge, leaving aside any of those who compete, making it default from minute zero.

But this is not all, since even to change it and stop being the one that works in the preferred way, they have made the process more complicated than in Windows 10.

But not everything is there, since, although we have set another browser as the default, there will be certain tasks that continue to open with Microsoft Edge, something that we will also have to change.

We are going to tell you how you can do so that the Microsoft browser is not the absolute dominator.

Change default browser in Windows 11

The first thing we are going to do is modify the default browser of Windows 11, since Microsoft Edge is automatically set, as we have already told you.

You can change it to the one you want, as if it is Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Opera, that is already up to the choice of each one.

The steps that we must follow are very simple, we only have to do this:

Let’s go to the Setting Windows 11. You know, the cogwheel symbol on the Start menu.

Windows 11. You know, the cogwheel symbol on the Start menu. Then we must click on Applications . Option that appears on the left side of the image.

. Option that appears on the left side of the image. Once inside, we click on default applications and look for the browser that we want to set as the default.

Then what we must do is change the types of links with which we want them to open through our browser. We advise you to at least change the .htm, .html and .shtml. This is something for everyone to decide.

In this way, when you want to open a web page, we will already have the new browser for it, leaving aside the one that Microsoft has automatically set.

Each one will be able to put the one that best suits them for different types of links and files.

Change which browser opens Windows 11 widgets

Now what we are going to do is that, when using the Windows 11 widgets and going to the news, these have to be opened with the browser that we want and not with Microsoft Edge as it is what is predetermined.

First of all, we must download the free application called EdgeDeflector, which will allow us to use the browser we want without interference from Microsoft.

We must install it from GitHub, so we must go to the section Releases and click on EdgeDeflector_install.exe.

Once installed on the computer, it is not necessary to open it, since we will be able to carry out our task.

We are going to follow these steps:

First we must go to Setting Windows 11 using the keyboard shortcut, pressing Windows + I .

Windows 11 using the keyboard shortcut, pressing . At that moment we must click on Applications within the left menu.

within the left menu. Then we will click on Default apps in the menu on the right.

in the menu on the right. Now click on EdgeDeflector and when it opens we click where it says Microsoft Edge to display an options window.

and when it opens we click where it says Microsoft Edge to display an options window. In the list that appears in that window we must choose EdgeDeflector of all the options that we get.

From now on, if we go to the Windows 11 widgets and click on a news item, it should take us directly to the default browser that we have set.

Windows 11 search engine

Windows 11’s default search engine is Bing, but we can change it to whatever we want.

If we want it to be Google Chrome, we must use an extension to achieve it. But before doing anything, we must make sure that this browser is the default in systemSince if not, it won’t work, so don’t forget to change it if you haven’t already.

To change the search engine we must do the following:

The first thing is to install the extension Chrometana Pro which we will use to force Windows 11 to use Chrome and the search engine that we prefer.

Once on the extension’s website, you just have to click on Add to Chrome and so it will be installed.

When the pop-up window appears, we have to click on Add extension To confirm.

To confirm. Once installed, we click on the extension icon to configure it.

Please note that we may choose to redirect Bing search queries to Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, Baidu, or a custom setting.

If we need to do the same, but with Mozilla Firefox what we will do is the same as we have done with Chrome, but installing an extension called Foxtana Pro.

The first thing is to have Firefox as the default browser, so, if it is not, we have told you lines above how to do it.

Once this is done, we only have to do the following:

We download Foxtana Pro from the Firefox Add-ons web page by clicking Add to Firefox .

. Now a pop-up window will be launched in the browser itself where we must click on Add to that Firefox install this extension.

Next, we click on the extension icon and select as our search engine Mozilla Firefox .

. Keep in mind that this extension also allows us to use other browsers such as Yahoo, Baidu or a custom configuration that we can make ourselves.

If at any time we are certain of suffering any type of malicious action on the Internet, we can cut our connection if we have a panic button.

These are the ways we have to stop depending on Microsoft Edge as the default browser for all these tasks of Windows 11.

Tell us about your experience on our social networks or if you have decided to stay with Edge for everything, you can also tell us.