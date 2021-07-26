In this article we will explain how to follow an account on Facebook so that you can have access to their publications and news that may interest you. We also teach you the differences between friends and followers, the privacy of users and the step by step of how to follow an account on this social network.

What is the difference between following a person and being friends?

In general, people tend to follow celebrities or influencers, recognized brands, companies or newscasts, especially since these users configure their accounts in a more public way. They do this so that the need to send a friend request is not involved.

When it comes to friends, these are people you usually meet in person or who may have some kind of bond with you. When you follow a person, it is usually because that person awakens some interests in you, as in the case of public figures or influencers.

Another big difference is that when it comes to friends, the Facebook page sets a specific limit. But when it comes to followers, there is no set limitation.

However, it should also be noted that Facebook users can avoid being followed. This is achieved by accessing the “Who can follow me” option. Many more derive from this option that you can activate or deactivate, especially if you are followed by a large number of people and you take on the role of a public figure.

What information can you see when following a person?

The information that you can access will always depend on the privacy settings that the person or page establishes. By following the profile, you can be aware of all the activities, publication of photos, information, videos, news and other news. Another very important point is that there is also the possibility of having communication with the account through chat without a friend request being necessary.

This means that it is beneficial and even feasible to be able to follow a profile, since the method to communicate is easier while keeping up with interesting things for you, be it sports, international news, the world of cinema and much more.

You should first enter Facebook and log in by filling in the required fields with your email or phone number and password.

Then find the page you want to follow in the Facebook search engine to access its profile. In the bar will appear the option of “continue”Which you must press.

Is there a way to follow someone without them knowing?

You may want to follow your Facebook friend or an account that interests you. If what worries you is that he may find out that you follow him, you need to know that there is no way to follow a person without them finding out. We can recommend that if you want to follow a page without realizing that it is about you, create a fictitious account to achieve it or follow it from an account other than your personal one.

It is true that you can visit the profile of your friends or people of your interest just by typing their names in the search engine. But nevertheless, this person you are looking for will not notice that you visit their profile one or many times. In principle, using other applications to find out who visits your profile is not possible either, although there are always some tricks that users can use to find out who visits their profile.

In case you worry that strangers may have access to your profile to take a look at your information, posts, etc. You don’t have to worry! We recommend that you access the privacy settings so that you can set the option that only your friends can have access to your personal information.