I confess that one of my vices is looking for the fastest and most effective methods in Adobe Photoshop to achieve the best results. One of the hardest things is finding a good focusing technique. This one that we are going to see today, focus by intense light, offers such quality that it can become one of our favorites.





In Engadget Foto we have already presented many focusing techniques. If I had to choose, I would stick with the method of Natalia Taffarel and Guillermo Luijk for the cleanliness and quality of the final result.

Let us never forget that the focus you only have to do it when we have changed the file size. It makes no sense to do so if we keep the original size. At least that’s my experience after printing a lot of photos. It is true that it improves, but the end result can be too ‘digital’.



Original photography

This method is proposed Piximperfect, one of the best communicators that we find in the networks. I always wonder where he gets so much information from and above all I emphasize how well he explains it.

And eye, we only increase the acuity, that is, the contrast of the midtones. The only way to increase sharpness is to focus correctly and with quality lenses. Let us not forget.

Focus by Intense Light

It is no longer necessary to focus our photographs by default. When the sensors had the low-pass filter, it was necessary, to compensate for the anti-moiré effect of that filter that caused a loss of sharpness.

The latest models can forget about this filter due to the increase in resolution, due to the higher number of pixels. Before it was essential, however, it is no longer necessary except in the case that I have indicated, when we increase or reduce the size of the file.

And as always, we have to focus on a copy of the original, because the amount of focus depends on the final size. We shouldn’t focus first and then resize:

We open a photograph with its final size. It should be already revealed and finished.

We duplicate the layer twice with Ctrl / Cmd + J .

We invert the duplicated top layer in the menu Image> Adjustments> Invert (Ctrl / Cmd I).



Investing means seeing the negative

We change the blending mode of the duplicate layer to Bright light, inside the panel Layers. This contrast blending mode hides everything that is gray, darkens everything that is darker than gray, and brightens everything that is brighter than gray.



Intense light mode

From now on the values ​​that we set depend on the photograph, so it is best to convert this layer into a smart object, to be able to vary the parameters later. It’s as easy as going to the menu Layer> Smart Objects> Convert to Smart Object .

The next step is to go to the menu Filter> Blur> Gaussian Blur to mark areas with more texture. A value of 4 pixels may suffice.



Gaussian blur makes details stand out

Now we have to group the layer to which we have made all the changes with which we duplicated and left forgotten in the second step. You just have to mark them with Ctrl / Cmd + click and then go to the icon Create new group .

We change the blending mode to this group to Overlap.



The final result

And if the result is too intense, we lower the Opacity of the layer to the taste of each one. I have dropped to 50%.



Before and after

As you can see, the result is very good. It cannot be denied that it draws attention for the cleanliness of the result, without halos or anything similar.

And best of all, as we always say, is that it can be turned into an action to get everything done faster. You will tell us about the results.