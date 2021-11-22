We show you how to solve the failure when calling with the Apple mobile, without going to technical service.

It seems like an almost hopeless function that is no longer important, but a cell phone is still used to call. It is something so simple that it almost never causes problems, but there can always be a first time. The iPhone call error It is one of those examples and it is a rather inopportune failure, since it does not allow you to speak with the desired person at that moment.

This message can appear at the time of establishing the call or while you are in it, cutting it off immediately. It is normal for it to happen once every long time because you may find yourself in an area with little coverage. It begins to be worrying if it happens to you more times, although everything has a solution.

Why is the call cut off on the iPhone?

This error is manifested both when receiving and when making a call. Usually, when you try 2 or 3 times, call ends up being established, although it is somewhat annoying to try so many times. When the message “Call failed” appears at the top of the screen, it coincides with the signal bar being completely empty.

That is, the iPhone is without service during that moment, as if there was no coverage or it did not have a SIM card. The problem can come from different parts, so we will try to identify it to fix this annoyance when calling. Other methods such as updating iOS or restarting the device can help, but we will cover more specific aspects.

How to fix iPhone call error

The first thing you should check for coverage. It helps you to rule out whether you have the problem or the other participant on the call has it. You just have to look at the signal bar, located in the upper right corner (for iPhone X and later). If you have all the bars at the time of the call, then you have no coverage problems.

When it happens to you with just one person, it means that the other party has the problem and not you. If trying with other numbers also happens to you, then the origin of the error comes from your iPhone, although it is not a coverage issue. It remains to be seen what it is about to stop it as soon as possible.

Check iPhone settings

It will not be the first time that you leave a setting activated or deactivated without realizing it, in relation to the connectivity of the terminal. In addition, there are different call settings which may be configured to give this kind of problem. Review all these sections in case you have left any behind:

Turn Airplane mode on and off. Go to Settings and activate the airplane mode . Wait five seconds and turn it off again .

and activate the . Wait five seconds and . Check Do Not Disturb mode. Accede to Settings , click on “ Concentration “and enter” Do not bother “, and make sure it is disabled.

, click on “ “and enter” “, and make sure it is disabled. Check if you have a blocked phone number. From Settings , look for the section “ Telephone “and click on” Blocked Contacts “.

, look for the section “ “and click on” “. Check if call forwarding is activated. Go back to the section “ Telephone “, Accede to “ Call forwarding “and make sure it is disabled.

“, Accede to “ “and make sure it is disabled. See if the option “Mute unknown numbers“is enabled. If it is, callers should appear on your Contacts or Recent. Or they will have to have shared their number in Mail or have sent you a message with that number so you can receive their call. Add the number to Contacts to make sure the phone rings.

Look at network settings

You can also try resetting the network settings. This helps to reset Wi-Fi networks and mobile, as well as passwords, VPN and other settings. When you reconnect, maybe the problem will be solved and the happy message will disappear. To do this, go to Settings> General> Reset> Reset network settings.

You should not only update iOS to make that error disappear, in case there is a new version available. You can also update the settings of the contracted operator, to resolve faults and improve the performance of the connection. In addition, it allows you to enjoy some implementations such as Wi-Fi calls, 5G connection and many others. If the system does not do it automatically, try trying it manually:

Make sure the device is connected to a Wi-Fi or mobile network. Choose Settings> General> Information. If an update is available, you will see the option to update your carrier’s settings. To see the version of your device’s carrier settings, tap Settings> General> Information and look next to “Operator“.

It is possible that the solution comes from your telephone company, which is the one who can give you the keys to end the torture of calls. Either to reach the conclusion that the SIM card is damaged, that there is a connection problem with the telephone exchange or there is an incident with the rate. When you contact your operator, check the following:

The account is set up to use the iPhone.

to use the iPhone. No incidents of service failure .

. The account is not locked for an issue related to billing.

for an issue related to billing. The calls have no errors in the operator system.

These are all the keys to find out why the call error appears on your iPhone. As you can see, there are many alternatives before going to Apple’s technical service or starting to think about buying a new iPhone.

