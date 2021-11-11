In addition, for a time there was a ‘bug’ in this tool with which, no matter how much we activated this functionality, they did not appear in the panel of the mobile device. And not only this, but we also find several drawbacks when using the tool that Google adds, and that is that they are only available in English, so we will not be able to use them in Spanish.

Although it is not the only detail against that we find. As much as you have successfully enabled this tool, the truth is that it will never work in some multimedia and call applications. In the case of the latter, for example, automatic subtitles they have not been developed to be used for calls with more than two people. And, in the case of multimedia apps, it could be the case that they are not compatible.

Another factor that may have led you to think that it does not work is that android subtitles not working with music, and it will also have a hard time working better when voices are fuzzy and there is background noise. In addition, another of the big problems of these is that it will seem that they are disabled when we activate the battery saving mode of our mobile device. This is an automatic measure that we cannot configure from any section as a general rule, since the use of the battery of Android subtitles can consume a large amount of energy.

How to fix it

Luckily, there are different factors that we can take into account when trying to recover them on our device again. Or even have them if we have not been able to find them on the Android phone itself. Therefore, we will not only see the configuration that we will find in the settings of our smartphone, but we will also give you two more keys so that you can solve this small problem that has left you without this tool available, or at least not visible.

Check the settings

One of the first key factors will be to check whether or not we have the proper configuration of this tool on the phone. Therefore, what we will have to do for this is to go to the menu of this function within the Settings of our smartphone.

Although, we must bear in mind that, in some model than another, the access path can change. But, as a general rule, the first place we will have to look will be the Accessibility section. And it is that, it is one of those functionalities that were developed for people who have hearing problems.

Therefore, we must follow these steps:

Enter settings. Look for the Accessibility section. Inside, we will have to locate the Subtitles option, as we show you on the screen.

If it does not appear, we can use the upper search bar in the settings to write Subtitles and automatically go to this section. We will have two options: Instant subtitles and Subtitle preferences. Within the first, we must make sure that we have the switch activated in Use automatic captions.

In the case of the section on Subtitle preferences, we will have to make sure that we have the Show titles button enabled. Of course, this same option already warns us that it will only be applied in apps that are supported, that is, compatible with this functionality. In addition, we must ensure that the size and style of these are correct. Well, a bad configuration will make it seem that they are not visible on the screen of the mobile device.

As we told you at the beginning, one of the first problems that we will face is that they do not work correctly from minute one. The main culprit will be the Android version of the phone that we have in our possession. Therefore, you should check if you have any pending operating system updates. And it is that, it was from Android 11 when all the problems of this accessibility feature of smartphones were fixed with Google software. To do this, we must follow these steps, although they may vary depending on the brand of the phone and its respective customization layer:

Go to Settings. Enter the section of System / About the phone / About the phone. Click on System updates.

Within this section, the terminal itself will tell you which version of Android you have installed and if there is any pending update for your smartphone.

Restart the phone

One of the great remedies, which is capable of solving a large number of common errors in Android phones, is the easy action of restarting the phone. The truth is that, although it seems silly, a simple turning off and on quickly of the terminal can lead to us being able to use the smartphone normally again. This is because some internal process of the mobile has been ‘frozen’ and has triggered some of its tools not working as they should. Therefore, if you have not yet achieved use subtitles correctly, try restarting your mobile.